Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 06, 2023

Tips to get a glowing skin

Image : Pexels

We are always stuck in our busy lives and hardly give time to skincare. Here’s some tips to make your skin glow with bare minimum effort

Get Glowing Skin

Image : Pexels

Facial rub makes a difference, promoting sound skin and unwinds your facial muscles. It includes a relaxing and reviving impact, making a difference in the way you feel

Facial exercises

Image : Pexels

If you can't do skincare in the morning, try doing it at night. Include moisturizer, toner, eye cream and massage your face

Night skin care routine

Image : Pexels

Avoid oily food and switch to a healthier lifestyle. The diet should have less dairy products and more fruits and vegetables

Healthy Diet

Image : Pexels

Try using honey and aloe vera if it suits your skin. Apply it 30 mins before sleeping to avoid stains on the pillow

Overnight Mask

Image : Pexels

Avoid applying heavy makeup everyday. Opt for basic skincare like moisturizing, sunscreen and hydrating serum.

Simple Skin Care

Image : Pexels

Along with a healthy diet it is very important to consume adequate water which is an important factor in getting glowing skin

Be hydrated

Image : Pexels

Make sure to have a sound sleep of 8 hours. Also avoid unhealthy habits like smoking and consumption of alcohol

Lifestyle changes

Image : Pexels

On free days, try applying DIY Masks which will help you get glowing skin

Face Mask

Image : Pexels

ACV can be used as toner and spot reduction for acne prone skin. Apply it using a cotton pad on your face

Apple Cider Vinegar

