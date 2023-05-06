MAY 06, 2023
Tips to get a glowing skin
We are always stuck in our busy lives and hardly give time to skincare. Here’s some tips to make your skin glow with bare minimum effort
Get Glowing Skin
Facial rub makes a difference, promoting sound skin and unwinds your facial muscles. It includes a relaxing and reviving impact, making a difference in the way you feel
Facial exercises
If you can't do skincare in the morning, try doing it at night. Include moisturizer, toner, eye cream and massage your face
Night skin care routine
Avoid oily food and switch to a healthier lifestyle. The diet should have less dairy products and more fruits and vegetables
Healthy Diet
Try using honey and aloe vera if it suits your skin. Apply it 30 mins before sleeping to avoid stains on the pillow
Overnight Mask
Avoid applying heavy makeup everyday. Opt for basic skincare like moisturizing, sunscreen and hydrating serum.
Simple Skin Care
Along with a healthy diet it is very important to consume adequate water which is an important factor in getting glowing skin
Be hydrated
Make sure to have a sound sleep of 8 hours. Also avoid unhealthy habits like smoking and consumption of alcohol
Lifestyle changes
On free days, try applying DIY Masks which will help you get glowing skin
Face Mask
ACV can be used as toner and spot reduction for acne prone skin. Apply it using a cotton pad on your face
Apple Cider Vinegar
