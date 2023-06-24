Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNE 24, 2023
Tips To Get A Natural Rosy Look With Blush
Opt for a blush color that mimics your natural flush. Peachy or rosy tones tend to work well for most skin tones
Choose the right shade
Image: Pexels
Start with a small amount of blush and build it up gradually. It's easier to add more blush than to remove excess
Image: Pexels
Use a light hand
Smile and apply blush to the apples of your cheeks, blending it upward towards your temples. This mimics a natural flush and gives a youthful appearance
Find the right placement
Image : Pexels
A fluffy blush brush or a stippling brush works well for a natural application. Avoid dense or small brushes that can deposit too much product at once
Use the right tools
Image : Pexels
Tap off excess product
Image : Pexels
Before applying blush, tap your brush lightly to remove any excess powder. This ensures a more diffused application
Image : Pexels
Blend well
Take the time to blend your blush thoroughly to avoid harsh lines. Use gentle circular motions or light sweeping motions for a seamless finish
Apply blush over your foundation or tinted moisturizer for a more natural look. This helps the blush blend with your skin and gives a subtle, healthy glow
Layer with foundation or tinted moisturizer
Image : Pexels
Different formulas work better for different skin types. Cream or liquid blushes can provide a more natural, dewy finish on dry skin, while powder blushes are great for oily skin as they can help control shine
Consider your skin type
Image : Pexels
Avoid shimmer or glitter
Image : Pexels
For a natural rosy look, opt for matte or satin finish rather than shimmery or glittery blushes. Shimmer can accentuate texture on the skin and appear less natural
Image : Pexels
Fair skin tones tend to look best with light pinks and peaches, while medium to deep skin tones can experiment with deeper pinks, berries, and corals. Adjust the intensity and shade of your blush according to your skin tone for a natural result
Take your skin tone into account
