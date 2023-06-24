Heading 3

Tips To Get A Natural Rosy Look With Blush

Opt for a blush color that mimics your natural flush. Peachy or rosy tones tend to work well for most skin tones

Choose the right shade

Start with a small amount of blush and build it up gradually. It's easier to add more blush than to remove excess

Use a light hand

Smile and apply blush to the apples of your cheeks, blending it upward towards your temples. This mimics a natural flush and gives a youthful appearance

Find the right placement

A fluffy blush brush or a stippling brush works well for a natural application. Avoid dense or small brushes that can deposit too much product at once

Use the right tools

Tap off excess product

Before applying blush, tap your brush lightly to remove any excess powder. This ensures a more diffused application

Blend well

Take the time to blend your blush thoroughly to avoid harsh lines. Use gentle circular motions or light sweeping motions for a seamless finish

Apply blush over your foundation or tinted moisturizer for a more natural look. This helps the blush blend with your skin and gives a subtle, healthy glow

Layer with foundation or tinted moisturizer 

Different formulas work better for different skin types. Cream or liquid blushes can provide a more natural, dewy finish on dry skin, while powder blushes are great for oily skin as they can help control shine

Consider your skin type

Avoid shimmer or glitter

For a natural rosy look, opt for matte or satin finish rather than shimmery or glittery blushes. Shimmer can accentuate texture on the skin and appear less natural

Fair skin tones tend to look best with light pinks and peaches, while medium to deep skin tones can experiment with deeper pinks, berries, and corals. Adjust the intensity and shade of your blush according to your skin tone for a natural result

Take your skin tone into account

