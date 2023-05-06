MAY 06, 2023
Tips to get over a hangover
Drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich beverages such as sports drinks or coconut water to replenish fluids lost during drinking
Hydrate
Eat a balanced meal containing carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to help stabilise blood sugar levels and provide essential nutrients
Eat a balanced meal
Get plenty of rest to allow your body to recover from the alcohol and its effects
Rest
Take over-the-counter pain relievers to alleviate extreme headaches and body aches
Take pain relievers
Ginger tea can help alleviate nausea and settle your stomach
Drink ginger tea
A cold shower can help reduce inflammation and reduce symptoms such as headache and fatigue
Take a cold shower
Spend some time outside in the fresh air to help clear your head and improve blood circulation
Get some fresh air
A cup of coffee can relieve headaches and improve alertness, but be cautious as caffeine can also exacerbate dehydration
Drink coffee
Stick to light, easily digestible meals such as soups or salads to avoid further upsetting your stomach
Eat light meals
Finally, avoid drinking more alcohol until your hangover has fully resolved to prevent further dehydration and prolong your symptoms
Avoid alcohol
