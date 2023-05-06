MAY 06, 2023

Heading 3

Tips to get over a hangover 

Drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich beverages such as sports drinks or coconut water to replenish fluids lost during drinking

Hydrate

Eat a balanced meal containing carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to help stabilise blood sugar levels and provide essential nutrients

Eat a balanced meal

Get plenty of rest to allow your body to recover from the alcohol and its effects

Rest

Take over-the-counter pain relievers to alleviate extreme headaches and body aches

Take pain relievers

Ginger tea can help alleviate nausea and settle your stomach

Drink ginger tea

A cold shower can help reduce inflammation and reduce symptoms such as headache and fatigue

Take a cold shower

Spend some time outside in the fresh air to help clear your head and improve blood circulation

Get some fresh air

A cup of coffee can relieve headaches and improve alertness, but be cautious as caffeine can also exacerbate dehydration

Drink coffee

Stick to light, easily digestible meals such as soups or salads to avoid further upsetting your stomach

Eat light meals

Finally, avoid drinking more alcohol until your hangover has fully resolved to prevent further dehydration and prolong your symptoms

Avoid alcohol

