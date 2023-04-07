Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Beauty

APRIL 07, 2023

Tips to get rid of acne

Wash your face twice a day with a decent cleanser to get rid of dirt, excess oil, and dead skin 

Keep your face clean

Using a generic one won’t do you any good. Choose a face cleanser according to your skin type. For eg., if your skin is oily use a cleanser that contains salicylic acid 

Choose the right cleanser

Exfoliating your skin can do more harm than good. It can take away good skin cells and cause inflammation 

Do not over-exfoliate

If your skin remains dehydrated, skin glands tend to overproduce oils which can make the breakout worse 

Moisturize

Oil-free sunscreen

Most sunscreens make the acne worse so use an oil-free sunscreen which does not clog your pores 

If you have dandruff or oily hair, you may need to wash it everyday. This will prevent acne from developing on your forehead 

Don’t ignore your hair

This can cause scarring and will increase inflammation

Do not pop your pimples

If you are someone who is dealing with acne you might be making your acne worse by using oil-based makeup products. Use water-based makeup products instead

Oil-free makeup

Drinking good amounts of water can improves skin hydration. Stay well-hydrated will improve your skin health

Hydrate

Avoid junk food and eat your veggies and fruits right to combat acne

Balanced diet

