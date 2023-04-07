APRIL 07, 2023
Tips to get rid of acne
Wash your face twice a day with a decent cleanser to get rid of dirt, excess oil, and dead skin
Keep your face clean
Using a generic one won’t do you any good. Choose a face cleanser according to your skin type. For eg., if your skin is oily use a cleanser that contains salicylic acid
Choose the right cleanser
Exfoliating your skin can do more harm than good. It can take away good skin cells and cause inflammation
Do not over-exfoliate
If your skin remains dehydrated, skin glands tend to overproduce oils which can make the breakout worse
Moisturize
Oil-free sunscreen
Most sunscreens make the acne worse so use an oil-free sunscreen which does not clog your pores
If you have dandruff or oily hair, you may need to wash it everyday. This will prevent acne from developing on your forehead
Don’t ignore your hair
This can cause scarring and will increase inflammation
Do not pop your pimples
If you are someone who is dealing with acne you might be making your acne worse by using oil-based makeup products. Use water-based makeup products instead
Oil-free makeup
Drinking good amounts of water can improves skin hydration. Stay well-hydrated will improve your skin health
Hydrate
Avoid junk food and eat your veggies and fruits right to combat acne
Balanced diet
