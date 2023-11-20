Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 20, 2023
Tips to get rid of dark armpits
It's time to show your armpits some love
Use a light moisturiser to keep them hydrated
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Stay away from harsh perfumes that contain alcohols
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Use a clay mask once a week to exfoliate and get rid of discolouration
#3
Image Source: Pexels
For a smooth shave, use a shower gel or shaving foam and change your razor often
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Use aluminium-free deodorants
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Use a benzoyl peroxide body wash to fight odour
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Multani mitti is a natural home remedy that acts as an exfoliator to lighten the dark armpits
#7
Image: Chandni Sharma Instagram
Honey has a soothing effect on the skin and brightens dull underarms when used regularly
#8
Image Source: Pexels
