Heading 3

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Tips to get rid of dark armpits

It's time to show your armpits some love

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

Use a light moisturiser to keep them hydrated

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Stay away from harsh perfumes that contain alcohols

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Use a clay mask once a week to exfoliate and get rid of discolouration

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

For a smooth shave, use a shower gel or shaving foam and change your razor often

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Use aluminium-free deodorants

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Use a benzoyl peroxide body wash to fight odour

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Multani mitti is a natural home remedy that acts as an exfoliator to lighten the dark armpits

#7

Image: Chandni Sharma Instagram 

Honey has a soothing effect on the skin and brightens dull underarms when used regularly

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

