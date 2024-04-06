Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

APRIL 06, 2024

Tips to get rid of Forehead wrinkles 

Aging is inevitable but that does not mean you cannot combat signs of aging

The Clock Is Ticking

Image Source: Pexels

Forehead wrinkles can’t be ignored as they are pretty evident to overlook

Forehead wrinkles

Image Source: Pexels

Wrinkles can’t be fully prevented or reversed, but they can be made less evident through a regular skincare routine 

Prevention

Image Source: Pexels

Dehydration can cause new fine lines and wrinkles; so it is important to keep yourself thoroughly hydrated

Hydration

Image Source: Pexels

It is essential to moisturize your skin; use the ones that have hyaluronic acid as a main ingredient because it helps in promoting skin elasticity as dry skin can make your forehead wrinkles look prominent 

Moisturize 

Image Source: Pexels

Harsh products have egregious effects on skin; it is important to use a gentle cleanser that doesn’t rip off your skin of essential oils 

Image Source: Pexels

 Gentle Cleanser

Harmful UV rays can fasten appearance of wrinkles so regular use of sunscreen is essential

Sun Protection

Image Source: Pexels

Retinol has the quality of promoting the natural production of collagen in your skin which prevents and delays wrinkles

 Retinol based products

Image Source: Pexels

Retinol has the quality of promoting the natural production of collagen in your skin which prevents and delays wrinkles

 Facial Exercises

Image Source: Pexels

Lifestyle Changes

Image Source: Pexels

Quit smoking and drinking; and consume an antioxidant rich diet essential for healthy skin 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here