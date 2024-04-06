Tips to get rid of Forehead wrinkles 

Aging is inevitable but that does not mean you cannot combat signs of aging
The Clock Is Ticking
Forehead wrinkles can’t be ignored as they are pretty evident to overlook
Forehead wrinkles
Wrinkles can’t be fully prevented or reversed, but they can be made less evident through a regular skincare routine
Prevention
Dehydration can cause new fine lines and wrinkles; so it is important to keep yourself thoroughly hydrated
Hydration
It is essential to moisturize your skin; use the ones that have hyaluronic acid as a main ingredient because it helps in promoting skin elasticity as dry skin can make your forehead wrinkles look prominent
Moisturize
Harsh products have egregious effects on skin; it is important to use a gentle cleanser that doesn’t rip off your skin of essential oils
Gentle Cleanser
Harmful UV rays can fasten appearance of wrinkles so regular use of sunscreen is essential
Sun Protection
Retinol has the quality of promoting the natural production of collagen in your skin which prevents and delays wrinkles
Retinol based products
Facial Exercises
Lifestyle Changes
Quit smoking and drinking; and consume an antioxidant rich diet essential for healthy skin