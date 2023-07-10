Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

Tips to get rid of wrinkles

Make sure to be hydrated all the time as drinking water gives a glowing skin and helps avoid aging

#1

Image: Pexels

Eat foods like carrots, sweet potatoes and apricots which have beta carotene – an essential vitamin to protect skin

Image: Pexels

#2

Make sure to use sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 as it reduces risk of skin cancer and signs of aging 

Image: Pexels

#3

Mint is a nutritious herb used to combat premature aging and wrinkles

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

Reduce sugar intake as excess intake is bad for health and skin

Image: Pexels

The sleeping position of pressing the face on a pillow causes pressure and can contribute to wrinkles

#6

Smoking is a very unhealthy habit and can cause premature aging

#7

Image: Pexels

Avoid keeping makeup products for too long and make sure to take them off before sleeping

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Apply coconut oil to avoid rough skin. It gives nourishment to delay wrinkles

Image: Pexels

Avoid sunburn and tans as UV rays causes wrinkles

#10

