Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Tips to get rid of wrinkles
Make sure to be hydrated all the time as drinking water gives a glowing skin and helps avoid aging
#1
Image: Pexels
Eat foods like carrots, sweet potatoes and apricots which have beta carotene – an essential vitamin to protect skin
Image: Pexels
#2
Make sure to use sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 as it reduces risk of skin cancer and signs of aging
Image: Pexels
#3
Mint is a nutritious herb used to combat premature aging and wrinkles
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
Reduce sugar intake as excess intake is bad for health and skin
Image: Pexels
The sleeping position of pressing the face on a pillow causes pressure and can contribute to wrinkles
#6
Smoking is a very unhealthy habit and can cause premature aging
#7
Image: Pexels
Avoid keeping makeup products for too long and make sure to take them off before sleeping
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Apply coconut oil to avoid rough skin. It gives nourishment to delay wrinkles
Image: Pexels
Avoid sunburn and tans as UV rays causes wrinkles
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.