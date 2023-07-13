Heading 3

Tips to get thick eyelashes

Be cautious while removing fake lashes as you may end up pulling out the real lashes

While taking off makeup be gentle on your eyes or you may end up pulling off some eyelashes

Be cautious when rubbing your eyes as they may pluck out 

Avoid using mascara frequently as it damages lashes and causes breakage

Avoid makeup on your eyes for more than 24 hours as they tend to weaken them

Include proteins and healthy fats in your diet for better Lashes

Use a lash brush to stimulate lash growth and make them appealing

Use a lash serum or castor oil to boost growth and apply regularly for better results

Apply some petroleum jelly on the lashes which help boost growth. Be careful and don't put in your eye

Avoid using eyelash curler as it weakens the lashes and can cause damage

