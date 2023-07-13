Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 13, 2023
Tips to get thick eyelashes
Be cautious while removing fake lashes as you may end up pulling out the real lashes
#1
Image: Pexels
While taking off makeup be gentle on your eyes or you may end up pulling off some eyelashes
Image: Pexels
#2
Be cautious when rubbing your eyes as they may pluck out
#3
Image: Pexels
Avoid using mascara frequently as it damages lashes and causes breakage
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Avoid makeup on your eyes for more than 24 hours as they tend to weaken them
Image: Pexels
#6
Include proteins and healthy fats in your diet for better Lashes
Use a lash brush to stimulate lash growth and make them appealing
#7
Image: Pexels
Use a lash serum or castor oil to boost growth and apply regularly for better results
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Apply some petroleum jelly on the lashes which help boost growth. Be careful and don't put in your eye
Image: Pexels
Avoid using eyelash curler as it weakens the lashes and can cause damage
#10
