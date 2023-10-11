Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 11, 2023

Tips to maintain healthy work-life balance

Plan ahead to make sure your activities are timely scheduled to get required amount of rest

Planning

Image: Pexels 

Engage yourself in activities or hacks that improve your productivity that can help you finish a work in less time

Increase productivity

Image: Pexels 

Nodding your head positively to every work will only increase your burden. So, at times, you must say 'no' to certain things

Learn to say 'No'

Image: Pexels 

Take some time off and travel to your favorite places to nourish your well being

Go on vacation

Image: Pexels 

During morning, practice some yoga exercises that focus on mindfulness to control your emotions in a healthy way

Practicing yoga

Image: Pexels 

To ensure proper leisure and hobby time, make sure to remain strict with your working hours

Set working hours

Image: Pexels 

Accept the fact that not everything has to be perfect. So, it is fine when you do not meet your goals a day

Avoid unnecessary 'perfection'

Image: Pexels 

List the priorities, apart from work, that you need to focus upon. Think about the most important thing and work accordingly

Set your priorities

Image: Pexels 

Go out for lunch or dinner with your colleagues or coworkers for a change

Occasional dinner plans

Image: Pexels 

If you are stuck with from where to start, you can go to a coach or therapist for effective tips that might help you

Consult a coach

Image: Pexels 

