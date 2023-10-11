Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
OCTOBER 11, 2023
Tips to maintain healthy work-life balance
Plan ahead to make sure your activities are timely scheduled to get required amount of rest
Planning
Image: Pexels
Engage yourself in activities or hacks that improve your productivity that can help you finish a work in less time
Increase productivity
Image: Pexels
Nodding your head positively to every work will only increase your burden. So, at times, you must say 'no' to certain things
Learn to say 'No'
Image: Pexels
Take some time off and travel to your favorite places to nourish your well being
Go on vacation
Image: Pexels
During morning, practice some yoga exercises that focus on mindfulness to control your emotions in a healthy way
Practicing yoga
Image: Pexels
To ensure proper leisure and hobby time, make sure to remain strict with your working hours
Set working hours
Image: Pexels
Accept the fact that not everything has to be perfect. So, it is fine when you do not meet your goals a day
Avoid unnecessary 'perfection'
Image: Pexels
List the priorities, apart from work, that you need to focus upon. Think about the most important thing and work accordingly
Set your priorities
Image: Pexels
Go out for lunch or dinner with your colleagues or coworkers for a change
Occasional dinner plans
Image: Pexels
If you are stuck with from where to start, you can go to a coach or therapist for effective tips that might help you
Consult a coach
Image: Pexels
