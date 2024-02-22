Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
Tips to make a perfect waffle
Adding the right amount of oil or butter prevents the batter from sticking to the waffle maker
#1
Image Source: pexels
First, beat the yolks and add them to the wet ingredients. Beat egg whites separately to form stiff peaks and fold this into the batter using a spatula
#2
Image Source: pexels
The best way is to use a rubber spatula and mix using a gentle motion for a couple of minutes until it is smooth
#3
Image Source: pexels
Allow the batter to rest for a few minutes before pouring it onto the waffle iron. This helps the gluten relax and results in a lighter texture
#4
Image Source: pexels
Till then, make sure your waffle iron is fully heated before pouring in the batter
Image Source: shutterstock
#5
To prevent your waffles from sticking to the iron, lightly coat it with butter before adding the batter
#6
Image Source: shutterstock
Use a ladle or measuring cup to pour the batter onto the iron. Be careful not to overfill, as the batter will spread and may overflow
#7
Image Source: shutterstock
Wait until the waffles are a deep golden brown color for the perfect crispiness
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: shutterstock
Next, place the cooked waffles on a wire rack or in a warm oven until ready to serve. This helps maintain their crispness
Get creative with your toppings, whether it's classic maple syrup, fresh fruit, or chocolate chips. You can also drizzle melted chocolate
#10
Image Source: pexels
