NOVEMBER 09, 2023

Tips to make a pizza

Start with a homemade dough for a fresh and flavorful crust

Image Source: Pexels 

Let the dough rise properly to achieve a light and airy texture

Use a pizza stone or baking sheet to help evenly cook the pizza

Preheat your oven to a high temperature, for a crispy crust

Don't overload your pizza with toppings to prevent a soggy crust

Brush olive oil on the crust before adding sauce to create a barrier and enhance the flavor

Experiment with different sauce options like marinara, pesto, or even barbecue sauce

Add a variety of cheeses for a gooey and flavorful topping

Don't forget to season your pizza with herbs and spices like basil, oregano, or garlic powder

Bake your pizza until the crust is golden and the cheese is melted and bubbly 

