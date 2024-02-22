Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
Tips to make a small room look bigger
Use light, neutral colors for walls, floors, and furniture to create an open and airy feel
Light Colors
Image Source: pexels
Keep window treatments minimal to allow natural light to enter the room, making it appear larger
Maximize Natural Light
Image Source: pexels
Strategically place mirrors to reflect light and create the illusion of space. Consider using a large mirror or mirrored furniture
Mirrors
Image Source: pexels
Choose furniture that serves multiple purposes, such as a storage ottoman or a sofa bed, to maximize space and functionality
Multi-Functional Furniture
Image Source: pexels
Utilize vertical space with tall bookcases or shelving units to draw the eye upward and create the impression of height
Image Source: pexels
Vertical Storage
Minimize clutter by organizing and storing items out of sight, which helps maintain a clean and spacious look
Keep It Clutter-Free
Image Source: pexels
Arrange furniture away from walls and create a focal point to give the room a sense of depth and openness
Furniture Placement
Image Source: pexels
Opt for lightweight fabrics for curtains, upholstery, and bedding to maintain an airy atmosphere
Use Light Fabrics
Image Source: pexels
Scale
Image Source: pexels
Choose appropriately sized furniture and decor items that fit the scale of the room to avoid overwhelming the space
Open Spaces
Image Source: pexels
Create open sightlines by removing unnecessary barriers or dividing walls, allowing the room to flow seamlessly and appear more spacious
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.