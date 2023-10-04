Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 04, 2023

Tips to make chocolate chip cookies

Start with quality ingredients like butter, sugar, flour, and of course, chocolate chips

#1

Image: Pexels

Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy for a soft texture

#2

Image: Pexels

Use a mix of brown and white sugar for a perfect balance of sweetness and chewiness

#3

Image: Pexels

Measure your ingredients accurately to ensure the right texture and taste

#4

Image: Pexels

Chill the dough for at least an hour to prevent spreading and create a chewier texture

#5

Image: Pexels

Don't overmix the dough to avoid tough cookies. Just mix until the ingredients are combined

#6

Image: Pexels

Use a mix of chocolate chips and chunks for a variety of chocolate goodness

#7

Image: Pexels

Use an ice cream scoop or spoon to portion out the dough for evenly sized-cookies

#8

Image: Pexels

Consider adding a teaspoon of vanilla essence for extra flavor

#9

Image: Pexels

Bake at the right temperature for golden, delicious cookies, and don't forget to enjoy the process and have fun baking

#10

Image: Pexels

