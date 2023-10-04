Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 04, 2023
Tips to make chocolate chip cookies
Start with quality ingredients like butter, sugar, flour, and of course, chocolate chips
#1
Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy for a soft texture
#2
Use a mix of brown and white sugar for a perfect balance of sweetness and chewiness
#3
Measure your ingredients accurately to ensure the right texture and taste
#4
Chill the dough for at least an hour to prevent spreading and create a chewier texture
#5
Don't overmix the dough to avoid tough cookies. Just mix until the ingredients are combined
#6
Use a mix of chocolate chips and chunks for a variety of chocolate goodness
#7
Use an ice cream scoop or spoon to portion out the dough for evenly sized-cookies
#8
Consider adding a teaspoon of vanilla essence for extra flavor
#9
Bake at the right temperature for golden, delicious cookies, and don't forget to enjoy the process and have fun baking
#10
