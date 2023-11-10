Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

Tips to make Diwali gift hamper

Use an attractive basket or box and decorate it with Diwali-themed wrapping and ribbons

Presentation 

Image: Pixabay

Include traditional Indian sweets like ladoos, barfis, and pedas, along with saffron chocolates and rose macarons for a modern twist

Sweets and confections 

Image Source: Pexels 

Balance sweetness with crispy mathris, papads, makhana, namkeen mix, and spicy chivda mix

Savory delights 

Image: Shutterstock 

Nourish and prosper with premium dry fruits - almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dried figs, symbolizing prosperity and well-being

Dry fruits and nuts 

Image Source: Pexels 

Refresh your hamper with seasonal fruits like pear, custard apple, banana, and mosambi

Fresh fruits 

Image Source: Pexels 

Include an assortment of baked deliciousness with banana bread, danish, cookies and artisanal breads

Baked goods 

Image Source: Pexels 

Elevate your festive feasts by including flavourful additions like the fragrant garam masala, mango chutney, jams and pickles

Spice blends and condiments 

Image Source: Pexels

Herbal teas and beverages

Image Source: Pexels 

Select from tulsi, jasmine, or ginger teas, or add revitalizing juices to your hamper or even include artisanal coffees in your hamper

Include a variety of items like candles, diyas, or personal care products

Contents

Image: Pixabay 

Add a handwritten note or card to make it more personal

Personalization 

Image Source: Pexels 

