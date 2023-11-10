Heading 3
Tips to make Diwali gift hamper
Use an attractive basket or box and decorate it with Diwali-themed wrapping and ribbons
Presentation
Image: Pixabay
Include traditional Indian sweets like ladoos, barfis, and pedas, along with saffron chocolates and rose macarons for a modern twist
Sweets and confections
Image Source: Pexels
Balance sweetness with crispy mathris, papads, makhana, namkeen mix, and spicy chivda mix
Savory delights
Image: Shutterstock
Nourish and prosper with premium dry fruits - almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dried figs, symbolizing prosperity and well-being
Dry fruits and nuts
Image Source: Pexels
Refresh your hamper with seasonal fruits like pear, custard apple, banana, and mosambi
Fresh fruits
Image Source: Pexels
Include an assortment of baked deliciousness with banana bread, danish, cookies and artisanal breads
Baked goods
Image Source: Pexels
Elevate your festive feasts by including flavourful additions like the fragrant garam masala, mango chutney, jams and pickles
Spice blends and condiments
Image Source: Pexels
Herbal teas and beverages
Image Source: Pexels
Select from tulsi, jasmine, or ginger teas, or add revitalizing juices to your hamper or even include artisanal coffees in your hamper
Include a variety of items like candles, diyas, or personal care products
Contents
Image: Pixabay
Add a handwritten note or card to make it more personal
Personalization
Image Source: Pexels
