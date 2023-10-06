Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 06, 2023
Tips to make Ramen
Use fresh or dried ramen noodles for an authentic taste
Start with the right noodles
Image: Pexels
Simmer ingredients like chicken, pork, or vegetables to create a rich and flavorful broth. Season it well with soy sauce, miso, or other seasonings
Make a flavorful broth
Image: Pexels
Add sliced pork, chicken, tofu, or even shrimp for a protein boost
Choose your protein
Image: Pexels
Include a variety of vegetables like mushrooms, spinach, corn, and green onions for texture and flavor
Add vegetables
Image: Pexels
Prepare soft-boiled or marinated eggs as a delicious ramen topping
Soft-boiled eggs
Image: Pexels
Pay attention to the texture of your noodles and vegetables; they should be tender but not overcooked
Texture matters
Image: Pexels
Enhance the umami flavor with ingredients like bonito flakes, kombu, or fish sauce
Don't forget umami
Image: Pexels
Experiment with toppings like sesame seeds, nori (seaweed), bamboo shoots, or chili oil to suit your taste
Customize toppings
Image: Pexels
Adjust the balance of salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors to create a well-rounded broth
Balance flavours
Image: Pexels
Arrange your ingredients nicely in the bowl, and serve your ramen hot for the best experience
Presentation matters
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.