 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 06, 2023

Tips to make Ramen

Use fresh or dried ramen noodles for an authentic taste

Start with the right noodles

Simmer ingredients like chicken, pork, or vegetables to create a rich and flavorful broth. Season it well with soy sauce, miso, or other seasonings

Make a flavorful broth

Add sliced pork, chicken, tofu, or even shrimp for a protein boost

Choose your protein

Include a variety of vegetables like mushrooms, spinach, corn, and green onions for texture and flavor

Add vegetables

Prepare soft-boiled or marinated eggs as a delicious ramen topping

Soft-boiled eggs

Pay attention to the texture of your noodles and vegetables; they should be tender but not overcooked

Texture matters

Enhance the umami flavor with ingredients like bonito flakes, kombu, or fish sauce

Don't forget umami

Experiment with toppings like sesame seeds, nori (seaweed), bamboo shoots, or chili oil to suit your taste

Customize toppings

Adjust the balance of salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors to create a well-rounded broth

Balance flavours

Arrange your ingredients nicely in the bowl, and serve your ramen hot for the best experience

Presentation matters

