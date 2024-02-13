Heading 3

Jiya Surana

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Tips to make valentine's hamper for your GF

Select a beautiful basket or a decorative box that suits her taste. You can find baskets in various shapes, sizes, and designs at craft stores or online

Choose a Basket

Image: Shutterstock 

Include a soft and adorable plushie that she can cuddle with. Choose one that reflects her interests, is cute, fluffy, such as a teddy bear, a bunny, or her favorite cartoon character

Choose a Plushie

Image: pexels 

Consider her skincare or makeup preferences and include a beauty product she loves or has been wanting to try. It could be a luxurious moisturizer, a scented body lotion, a set of bath bombs, or a trendy makeup item

Add a Beauty Product

Image: Shutterstock 

Select a comfy and cute pair of pyjamas that she can relax in. Opt for soft fabrics like cotton or satin, and choose a design or color that you know she'll adore

Choose a Cute Pair of Pyjamas

Image: Shutterstock 

Pay attention to her preferences and include her favorite snacks, chocolates, or candies

Favorite treats

Image: Shutterstock 

Express your feelings by writing a heartfelt love letter. Pour your emotions onto the paper, telling her why she means so much to you, recalling special moments you've shared, and expressing your hopes for the future together

Write a Love Letter

Image: Shutterstock 

Include items that are unique to your relationship. It could be a customized mug, or a framed photo of the two of you

Personalized items

Image: pexels 

Add small accessories that match her style, like a trendy scarf, a piece of jewelry or a stylish phone case

Thoughtful accessories

Image: Shutterstock 

Choose her favorite flowers to add a touch of romance to the hamper. Whether it's a classic bouquet of red roses, a mix of colorful tulips, or her favorite blooms, arrange them beautifully in the basket or box

Get Her Favourite Flowers

Image: pexels 

Arrange all the items neatly in the basket or box, placing the plushie and pyjamas on top of the beauty product and love letter. Consider adding some decorative elements like ribbons, tissue paper, or rose petals

Final Touches

Image: Shutterstock 

