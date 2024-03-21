Heading 3

March 21, 2024

Tips to make your girlfriend jealous 

When you are out with her, observe other women and make sure your girlfriend notices that. Do this if you want to make her jealous

Appreciate Other Women

Dress up ravishingly when you are going to meet your female friends. Play some music when you are getting ready, keep it casual, and dress like an ultra-hot

Meet Female Friends

When you are with her, try to avoid eye contact as much as possible. This will make her inquisitive about why you are not looking at her while talking 

Avoid Eye-Contact

When you have a fun day without her, it gives you both the scope to miss your better- half and interact with other people at the same time

Have a Fun Day without Her

Stop doing little things that put her first; it would imply a major shift in your behavior. It might shock your girlfriend and invoke suspicion regarding your commitment to her

Avoid giving her priority for a while

When you are with your girlfriend, try to speak to any other woman; it could be over the phone, through text, or in person

Talk to other women in her presence 

When you start keeping secrets, it might give the relationship a knee-jerk. She might not like it and doubt your involvement with other women

Have Secrets

It’s pervasive to expect quick replies from your beloved. One of the best tips on how to make your girlfriend jealous is to ignore her texts or calls for a while

Ignore her Calls and Texts

Blush while talking about other women

If you blush while talking about your female friend, your partner will notice it and get jealous of her 

For every couple in a relationship, the worst enemies are the exes. Try to mention your ex subtly in daily conversations 

Mention About Your Ex Subtly

