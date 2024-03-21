Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 21, 2024
Tips to make your girlfriend jealous
When you are out with her, observe other women and make sure your girlfriend notices that. Do this if you want to make her jealous
Appreciate Other Women
Dress up ravishingly when you are going to meet your female friends. Play some music when you are getting ready, keep it casual, and dress like an ultra-hot
Meet Female Friends
When you are with her, try to avoid eye contact as much as possible. This will make her inquisitive about why you are not looking at her while talking
Avoid Eye-Contact
When you have a fun day without her, it gives you both the scope to miss your better- half and interact with other people at the same time
Have a Fun Day without Her
Stop doing little things that put her first; it would imply a major shift in your behavior. It might shock your girlfriend and invoke suspicion regarding your commitment to her
Avoid giving her priority for a while
When you are with your girlfriend, try to speak to any other woman; it could be over the phone, through text, or in person
Talk to other women in her presence
When you start keeping secrets, it might give the relationship a knee-jerk. She might not like it and doubt your involvement with other women
Have Secrets
It’s pervasive to expect quick replies from your beloved. One of the best tips on how to make your girlfriend jealous is to ignore her texts or calls for a while
Ignore her Calls and Texts
Blush while talking about other women
If you blush while talking about your female friend, your partner will notice it and get jealous of her
For every couple in a relationship, the worst enemies are the exes. Try to mention your ex subtly in daily conversations
Mention About Your Ex Subtly
