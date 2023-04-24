APRIL 24, 2023
Tips To Make Your Kid Mentally Strong
Every parent wants their kids to be successful and happy. The best way to ensure that is to teach them mental toughness as early as possible, according to psychotherapist Amy Morin
Know from the expert
Mentally tough children are more likely to have high self-esteem, develop resilience that allows them to stay positive amid challenges and learn from their failures
Mentally tough children
Here are seven phrases that parents of mentally strong kids avoid using when raising their children, according to Morin
Phrases to avoid
It’s never a good idea to tell your children how they should be feeling. Morin says, “We want to send the message, it’s OK to feel however you’re feeling. But it’s important to pay attention to what you’re doing with those feelings”
‘Calm down’
Morin says, “When somebody says, ‘Don’t worry about it,’ our worries don’t automatically go away. A better strategy is to teach kids: What can you do when you’re worried?”
‘Don’t worry about it’
Instead of saying, ‘You’re going to win!’ The better message is: ‘Get out there and do your best. And if it doesn’t go well, that’s OK. We’ll deal with that too,’” Morin says
‘You’ll do fine’
This phrase is often uttered out of frustration, and a genuine desire to help kids avoid bad or dangerous habits. But kids are sneaky. Morin suggests saying, “You’re going to do this again, and you’re going to be tempted to hide it and cover it up. Here’s what we could do instead”
‘Don’t ever let me catch you doing that again’
These are the kids [who] end up cheating when they get a bit older, because they think that’s what is most important to Mom or Dad - to be the best, rather than to be the nice kid or the honest kid,” Morin says. She suggests that parents should praise their process. It can help kids stay motivated to work hard and succeed in the future
‘You’re the best’
“Praise their effort, rather than the outcome. Even if you think the picture looks beautiful, or they did a great job on the field, you might just praise them for working really hard, for trying. And, if they fell down, for getting back up again”, Morin advises
‘That’s perfect’
Morin says, "We don't want [children] growing up blaming other people for making them mad, for ruining their day, for causing them to feel horrible all of the time." She suggests trying phrases like "I'm feeling frustrated right now" or "I'm choosing to be angry about this"
‘You’re making me mad’
