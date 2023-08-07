Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Tips to manage dandruff during monsoon

Image: Pexels

Using an anti-dandruff shampoo at least twice a week will keep your scalp fresh and dandruff free.

Wash your hair twice a week

Your scalp sheds dead skin cells every month, so to get rid of dandruff or build-up, it is important to exfoliate using a scalp scrub

Image: Pexels

Exfoliate

A good diet plays an important role in maintaining hair health. A diet that has high sugar, processed foods, and fat can lead to excess oil production and cause dandruff

Image: Pexels

Diet

Using hair products on the scalp can lead to itchiness and can irritate the skin and increase dandruff

Image: Pexels

Avoid styling products

Keep your hair dry

Image: Pexels

A damp scalp is an easy gateway for infection and can also cause dandruff

Image: Pexels

Hot oil massage

Oil massages using oils with natural ingredients are good for fighting bacteria and keeping your scalp clean

Drink plenty of water as it is essential for good hair health which could prevent dandruff

Stay hydrated

Image: Pexels

All you need to do is dampen your hair and sprinkle some baking soda and rub it in. Rinse your hair without shampoo for a clean scalp

Baking soda

Image: Pexels

Apple cider vinegar

Image: Pexels

Apple cider vinegar is an effective natural remedy to get rid of dandruff. It is acidic in nature and helps prevent the growth of fungus

Image: Pexels

Aloe vera reduces skin irritation and has a moisturizing effect. It gives relief from dandruff and also reduces flakiness and itchiness from the scalp

Aloe vera

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here