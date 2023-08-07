Heading 3
AUGUST 07, 2023
Tips to manage dandruff during monsoon
Image: Pexels
Using an anti-dandruff shampoo at least twice a week will keep your scalp fresh and dandruff free.
Wash your hair twice a week
Your scalp sheds dead skin cells every month, so to get rid of dandruff or build-up, it is important to exfoliate using a scalp scrub
Image: Pexels
Exfoliate
A good diet plays an important role in maintaining hair health. A diet that has high sugar, processed foods, and fat can lead to excess oil production and cause dandruff
Image: Pexels
Diet
Using hair products on the scalp can lead to itchiness and can irritate the skin and increase dandruff
Image: Pexels
Avoid styling products
Keep your hair dry
Image: Pexels
A damp scalp is an easy gateway for infection and can also cause dandruff
Image: Pexels
Hot oil massage
Oil massages using oils with natural ingredients are good for fighting bacteria and keeping your scalp clean
Drink plenty of water as it is essential for good hair health which could prevent dandruff
Stay hydrated
Image: Pexels
All you need to do is dampen your hair and sprinkle some baking soda and rub it in. Rinse your hair without shampoo for a clean scalp
Baking soda
Image: Pexels
Apple cider vinegar
Image: Pexels
Apple cider vinegar is an effective natural remedy to get rid of dandruff. It is acidic in nature and helps prevent the growth of fungus
