APRIL 22, 2023
Tips to naturally darken your mehendi
Image- Pexels
Wash your hands before applying Mehendi and don’t put any body lotion or moisturizer
Tip 1
Image- Pexels
After washing your hands apply eucalyptus [Nilgiri] oil on them
Tip 2
Let your Mehendi dry naturally, don’t blow dry or use any other electronic blower to dry it
Image : Wedding Bridge Official Instagram
Tip 3
Once your mehendi has dried, gently rub your hands together until all the mehendi has been scrapped off
Image- Pexels
Tip 4
Video : Nazartiste Instagram
Tip 5
After removing dried mehendi apply vicks or some pickle oil to your hands
You can also apply a mixture of sugar and lemon juice to your hands after your mehendi has completely dried
Image- Pexels
Tip 6
Henna can be applied much smoother and cleaner when skin is free of hair. It is best to get hair removal done before the Henna
Image : Indian Wedding Instagram
Tip 7
It is best to get your nails done before Henna as this process requires chemicals which can affect the Henna stain
Image : Indian Wedding Instagram
Tip 8
Wrapping up your mehendi hands will give you a rich and darker colour. You can use medical tape to do so
Image : Indian Wedding Instagram
Tip 9
Stay away from water for at least 24 hours after your mehendi has dried completely
Image- Pexels
Tip 10
