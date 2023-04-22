Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2023

Tips to naturally darken your mehendi

Image- Pexels

Wash your hands before applying Mehendi and don’t put any body lotion or moisturizer

Tip 1

Image- Pexels

After washing your hands apply eucalyptus [Nilgiri] oil on them

Tip 2

Let your Mehendi dry naturally, don’t blow dry or use any other electronic blower to dry it

Image : Wedding Bridge Official Instagram

Tip 3

Once your mehendi has dried, gently rub your hands together until all the mehendi has been scrapped off

Image- Pexels

Tip 4

Video : Nazartiste Instagram

Tip 5

After removing dried mehendi apply vicks or some pickle oil to your hands

You can also apply a mixture of sugar and lemon juice to your hands after your mehendi has completely dried

Image- Pexels

Tip 6

Henna can be applied much smoother and cleaner when skin is free of hair. It is best to get hair removal done before the Henna

Image : Indian Wedding Instagram

Tip 7

It is best to get your nails done before Henna as this process requires chemicals which can affect the Henna stain

Image : Indian Wedding Instagram

Tip 8

Wrapping up your mehendi hands will give you a rich and darker colour. You can use medical tape to do so

Image : Indian Wedding Instagram

Tip 9

Stay away from water for at least 24 hours after your mehendi has dried completely

Image- Pexels

Tip 10

