Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 17, 2024

Tips to organize your wardrobe

Divide your wardrobe into sections based on the types of clothing you own or how you prefer to organize them

 Create zones

Image Source: Pexels

 Start by sorting through your clothes and getting rid of items you no longer wear or need. You can donate or discard

Declutter

Image Source: Pexels

Install hooks or hanging organizers to make use of vertical space in your closet

Use vertical space

Image Source: Freepik

Arrange your clothing by color to create a visually appealing and easy-to-navigate wardrobe

Color code

Image Source: Pexels

 Store frequently worn items at eye level and less frequently worn items higher or lower

Image Source: Pexels

 Maximize accessibility 

Use dividers or organizers within drawers to keep smaller items like socks, and accessories neatly separated and easy to find

Utilize drawer dividers

Image Source: Pexels

Whenever you purchase a new clothing item, commit to getting rid of one item you no longer wear or need

 Implement a one-in, one-out rule

Image Source: Freepik

If you use bins or boxes to store items like shoes, handbags, or seasonal clothing, label them clearly so you can quickly locate them

Label storage containers

Image Source: Freepik

 Store shoes properly

Image Source: Pexels

Keep your shoes organized by using shoe racks, shelves, or clear plastic bins

 Install over-the-door organizers or hooks on the back of closet doors to store accessories, belts, scarves, or hats

Make use of door space

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here