Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 17, 2024
Tips to organize your wardrobe
Divide your wardrobe into sections based on the types of clothing you own or how you prefer to organize them
Create zones
Start by sorting through your clothes and getting rid of items you no longer wear or need. You can donate or discard
Declutter
Install hooks or hanging organizers to make use of vertical space in your closet
Use vertical space
Arrange your clothing by color to create a visually appealing and easy-to-navigate wardrobe
Color code
Store frequently worn items at eye level and less frequently worn items higher or lower
Maximize accessibility
Use dividers or organizers within drawers to keep smaller items like socks, and accessories neatly separated and easy to find
Utilize drawer dividers
Whenever you purchase a new clothing item, commit to getting rid of one item you no longer wear or need
Implement a one-in, one-out rule
If you use bins or boxes to store items like shoes, handbags, or seasonal clothing, label them clearly so you can quickly locate them
Label storage containers
Store shoes properly
Keep your shoes organized by using shoe racks, shelves, or clear plastic bins
Install over-the-door organizers or hooks on the back of closet doors to store accessories, belts, scarves, or hats
Make use of door space
