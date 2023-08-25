Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
Tips to overcome low self esteem
Image: Pexels
Talking to a therapist can help make improvement in your self-esteem
Talk to a professional
Studies show that a majority of population suffers from low self esteem
Image: Pexels
Recognize other's suffering
It is easier to work through your negative thoughts when you identify them first
Image: Pexels
Identify your negative thoughts
Comparing yourself to others will only make you feel worse. Instead, track your own progress
Image: Pexels
Do not compare yourself with others
Recognise what you’re good at
Image: Pexels
When you recognise what you’re good at, it can help boost your mood and confidence
Image: Pexels
Be kind to yourself
It’s important to be gentle with yourself when you feel like being self-critical
Build relationships with people who have a positive impact on your life and try to spend less time with those who affect you negatively
Build positive relationships
Image: Pexels
Aim to write down at least 5 positive things about yourself on a list and add to it regularly. Keep reading it to remind yourself that you’re ok
Write down positive things
Image: Pexels
Accept some flaws
Image: Pexels
It is easier said than done, but it is important to learn to accept flaws and to focus on your strengths. This will help overcome low self esteem
Image: Pexels
When you try something new, it will help you boost your confidence level
Try something new
