Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

AUGUST 25, 2023

Tips to overcome low self esteem

Image: Pexels

Talking to a therapist can help make improvement in your self-esteem 

Talk to a professional 

Studies show that a majority of population suffers from low self esteem

Image: Pexels

Recognize other's suffering

It is easier to work through your negative thoughts when you identify them first

Image: Pexels

Identify your negative thoughts 

Comparing yourself to others will only make you feel worse. Instead, track your own progress

Image: Pexels

Do not compare yourself with others 

Recognise what you’re good at

Image: Pexels

When you recognise what you’re good at, it can help boost your mood and confidence

Image: Pexels 

Be kind to yourself

It’s important to be gentle with yourself when you feel like being self-critical

Build relationships with people who have a positive impact on your life and try to spend less time with those who affect you negatively

Build positive relationships

Image: Pexels 

Aim to write down at least 5 positive things about yourself on a list and add to it regularly. Keep reading it to remind yourself that you’re ok

Write down positive things

Image: Pexels

Accept some flaws

Image: Pexels

It is easier said than done, but it is important to learn to accept flaws and to focus on your strengths. This will help overcome low self esteem

Image: Pexels 

When you try something new, it will help you boost your confidence level 

Try something new

