AUGUST 16, 2023

Tips to plan a destination wedding 

Planning a destination wedding? Here are few things to keep in mind while planning

Do multiple site inspections

Check the commute to your wedding location

Make sure your guests know the flow of events

Decide If you’re booking the entire resort or a part of It

Pick Out Local Party Favours

Factor in jet lag if the destination is too far and people need some rest before the festivities begin

Keep The Guest List Intimate

Have a Plan B in case of unfavourable weather conditions

