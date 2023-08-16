Heading 3
Tips to plan a destination wedding
Planning a destination wedding? Here are few things to keep in mind while planning
Do multiple site inspections
Check the commute to your wedding location
Make sure your guests know the flow of events
Decide If you’re booking the entire resort or a part of It
Pick Out Local Party Favours
Factor in jet lag if the destination is too far and people need some rest before the festivities begin
Keep The Guest List Intimate
Have a Plan B in case of unfavourable weather conditions
