Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 02, 2023

Tips to plan a monsoon wedding 

Nothing's more romantic than monsoon rains and getting married in this season would be dreamy

Dreamy 

Image: Wedding design Instagram

The season can inspire many different themes and ideas to have an aesthetic in place

Image: wedding design Instagram

Aesthetic 

Here are some tips you can consider while planning your special day

Tips 

Image:  Pexels

An Indoor venue will be the best without the fear of your beautiful attire getting spoiled with all the mud

Wedding venue

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram

Decoration

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram 

Stay away from lightweight structures, use artificial floral decors instead of real ones to save them from getting destroyed

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Wedding outfits

It's monsoon and it is better to go for a lighter, breathable fabric like silk organza, pure chiffon, and Georgette in pastel colours to completely blend with the weather

Celebrate The Rains And plan a fun outdoor Rain Dance Event Out Of It 

Rain dance event

Image:  Pexels

Go for a stylish loose bun or a ponytail, which looks equally elegant and modish

Hair Styling

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Footwear

Image: Shilpsutra Instagram

It's better to go for jutis to match your dress and save yourself from the trauma

Image:  Pexels

A monsoon-friendly menu is going to be a big hit with hot beverages like soups, coffee, and tea

Food Menu 

