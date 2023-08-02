Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 02, 2023
Tips to plan a monsoon wedding
Nothing's more romantic than monsoon rains and getting married in this season would be dreamy
Dreamy
Image: Wedding design Instagram
The season can inspire many different themes and ideas to have an aesthetic in place
Image: wedding design Instagram
Aesthetic
Here are some tips you can consider while planning your special day
Tips
Image: Pexels
An Indoor venue will be the best without the fear of your beautiful attire getting spoiled with all the mud
Wedding venue
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
Decoration
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
Stay away from lightweight structures, use artificial floral decors instead of real ones to save them from getting destroyed
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Wedding outfits
It's monsoon and it is better to go for a lighter, breathable fabric like silk organza, pure chiffon, and Georgette in pastel colours to completely blend with the weather
Celebrate The Rains And plan a fun outdoor Rain Dance Event Out Of It
Rain dance event
Image: Pexels
Go for a stylish loose bun or a ponytail, which looks equally elegant and modish
Hair Styling
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Footwear
Image: Shilpsutra Instagram
It's better to go for jutis to match your dress and save yourself from the trauma
Image: Pexels
A monsoon-friendly menu is going to be a big hit with hot beverages like soups, coffee, and tea
Food Menu
