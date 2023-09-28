Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
Tips to plan a proposal
Understand their preferences, interests, and what would make the moment meaningful to them
Know Your Partner
Image: Pexels
Pick a location that holds significance for both of you or aligns with your partner’s interests, whether it’s a scenic spot, a favorite restaurant, or a place that has sentimental value
Choose the Right Location
Image: Pexels
Consider the right time and date. Think about the weather, your partner’s schedule, and any special occasions or anniversaries
Timing Matters
Image: Pexels
Arrange for someone to capture photos or videos of the proposal, or use a tripod and timer on your camera if you want to keep it intimate
Capture the Moment
Image: Pexels
Incorporate personal touches, like recalling special memories or incorporating shared hobbies into the proposal
Personalize It
Image: Pexels
Think about what you want to say. It doesn’t have to be elaborate, but heartfelt words can make the moment even more special
Plan Your Words
Image: Pexels
Maintain the element of surprise without arousing suspicion. Enlist the help of friends or family if needed
Keep It a Surprise
Image: Pexels
If you’re proposing with a ring, make sure it’s a style your partner would love. You can also propose with a placeholder and shop for the actual ring together later
The Ring
Image: Pexels
On the big day, try to stay calm and relaxed. Nervousness is normal, but being well-prepared will help
Stay Calm
Image: Pexels
After the proposal, celebrate together with a meal, a toast, or something that reflects your relationship
Celebrate Together
Image: Pexels
