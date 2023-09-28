Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

Tips to plan a proposal

Understand their preferences, interests, and what would make the moment meaningful to them

Know Your Partner

Image: Pexels

Pick a location that holds significance for both of you or aligns with your partner’s interests, whether it’s a scenic spot, a favorite restaurant, or a place that has sentimental value

Choose the Right Location

Image: Pexels

Consider the right time and date. Think about the weather, your partner’s schedule, and any special occasions or anniversaries

Timing Matters

Image: Pexels

Arrange for someone to capture photos or videos of the proposal, or use a tripod and timer on your camera if you want to keep it intimate

Capture the Moment

Image: Pexels

Incorporate personal touches, like recalling special memories or incorporating shared hobbies into the proposal

Personalize It

Image: Pexels

Think about what you want to say. It doesn’t have to be elaborate, but heartfelt words can make the moment even more special

Plan Your Words

Image: Pexels

Maintain the element of surprise without arousing suspicion. Enlist the help of friends or family if needed

Keep It a Surprise

Image: Pexels

If you’re proposing with a ring, make sure it’s a style your partner would love. You can also propose with a placeholder and shop for the actual ring together later

The Ring

Image: Pexels

On the big day, try to stay calm and relaxed. Nervousness is normal, but being well-prepared will help

Stay Calm

Image: Pexels

After the proposal, celebrate together with a meal, a toast, or something that reflects your relationship

Celebrate Together

Image: Pexels

