Tips to preserve your jeans' color
Say goodbye to faded denim woes with our ultimate guide to preserving the rich color of your jeans
From washing tricks to storage hacks, we've got you covered
Keep your denim game strong with these essential tips
This helps protect the outer surface from friction, reducing the chances of color fading
Wash them inside out
Use cold water
This helps prevent color bleeding and fading. Hot water can cause the dye to loosen and fade more quickly
Choose a gentle detergent
Opt for a mild or gentle detergent specifically formulated for dark or colored clothing
Fabric softeners can leave a residue on the fabric, which can affect the color of your jeans
Skip the fabric softener
Opt to air dry your jeans by hanging them up or laying them flat. Avoid direct sunlight as it can also fade the color
Air dry them
Iron with caution
Use the lowest heat setting and iron your dark jeans inside out or place a thin cloth between the iron and the jeans
You can save your Jeans or denim by adding these simple steps to your denim guide
