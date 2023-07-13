Heading 3

Tips to preserve your jeans' color 

Say goodbye to faded denim woes with our ultimate guide to preserving the rich color of your jeans

Ultimate guide 

Image: Ruhi Singh's Instagram

From washing tricks to storage hacks, we've got you covered

Image: Helly Shah's Instagram 

Tricks & Hacks 

Keep your denim game strong with these essential tips

Denim game 

Image: Pexels

This helps protect the outer surface from friction, reducing the chances of color fading

Wash them inside out

Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Use cold water

Image: Pexels 

This helps prevent color bleeding and fading. Hot water can cause the dye to loosen and fade more quickly 

Image: Pexels

Choose a gentle detergent

Opt for a mild or gentle detergent specifically formulated for dark or colored clothing

Fabric softeners can leave a residue on the fabric, which can affect the color of your jeans

Skip the fabric softener

Image: Pexels

Opt to air dry your jeans by hanging them up or laying them flat. Avoid direct sunlight as it can also fade the color

Image: Pexels

Air dry them

Iron with caution

Image: Pexels

Use the lowest heat setting and iron your dark jeans inside out or place a thin cloth between the iron and the jeans

Image: Pexels

You can save your Jeans or denim by adding these simple steps to your denim guide

Simple steps 

