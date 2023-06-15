Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 15, 2023

 Tips to prevent hair fall in Monsoons

It is said that we tend to have 30% more hair fall during monsoons due to excess moisture present. Here are some tips to avoid it

Monsoon

Image: Pexels

Heat drying causes hair damage and hair fall

Image: Pexels

Air dry

Wash your hair 2-3 times a week to exfoliate and avoid fungal infections

Hair wash

Image: Pexels

Instead of cotton towel switch to microfiber towel which helps in reducing hair fall

Towel

Image: Pexels

Healthy diet

Image: Pexels

Eat protein rich foods like almonds, nuts and sprouts to promote hair growth

Image: Pexels

Treatment

Avoid hair treatments for coloring which damage scalp due to chemical treatment

During monsoons using styling tools like straighter, curling or crimping makes hair brittle which cause hair breakage so better avoid it

Avoid heat style

Image: Pexels

Oiling should be done half an hour before washing or overnight as keeping it for longer duration makes scalp oily

Oiling

Image: Pexels

Coffee

Image: Pexels

Cut down on coffee consumption as it contributes to hair loss

Image: Pexels

Use a wide tooth comb and avoid taking steam or sauna as the heat destroys hair

Comb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here