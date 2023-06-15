Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 15, 2023
Tips to prevent hair fall in Monsoons
It is said that we tend to have 30% more hair fall during monsoons due to excess moisture present. Here are some tips to avoid it
Monsoon
Image: Pexels
Heat drying causes hair damage and hair fall
Image: Pexels
Air dry
Wash your hair 2-3 times a week to exfoliate and avoid fungal infections
Hair wash
Image: Pexels
Instead of cotton towel switch to microfiber towel which helps in reducing hair fall
Towel
Image: Pexels
Healthy diet
Image: Pexels
Eat protein rich foods like almonds, nuts and sprouts to promote hair growth
Image: Pexels
Treatment
Avoid hair treatments for coloring which damage scalp due to chemical treatment
During monsoons using styling tools like straighter, curling or crimping makes hair brittle which cause hair breakage so better avoid it
Avoid heat style
Image: Pexels
Oiling should be done half an hour before washing or overnight as keeping it for longer duration makes scalp oily
Oiling
Image: Pexels
Coffee
Image: Pexels
Cut down on coffee consumption as it contributes to hair loss
Image: Pexels
Use a wide tooth comb and avoid taking steam or sauna as the heat destroys hair
Comb
