Jiya Surana

JULY 29, 2023

Tips to prevent razor bumps 

Developing small razor bumps after shaving is normal and happens to most peop

Razor bumps 

You can use some tips to minimise the chances of razor bumps when you shave the next time

Go through all the tips mentioned below to see improvement the next time you shave

Wet the area you want to shave and then start shaving. This makes your hair soft and eases the process of shaving 

#1

#2

Before shaving use something that lathers and conditions your hair. It's easier to glide your Razor when it is lathered up

#3

It is recommended to use a shower gel before you shave 

Always use a fresh blade when you shave to prevent any infection or bumps 

#4

Use a razor with multiple blades. This makes shaving a bit easier and effective

#5

#6

24 hours before shaving, exfoliate your skin. This ensures that you don't have any ingrown hair after shaving

After you shave, apply a moisturizing lotion or oil, to preserve moisture and add an extra layer of protection from razor burn and bumps

#7

