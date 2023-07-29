Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 29, 2023
Tips to prevent razor bumps
Developing small razor bumps after shaving is normal and happens to most peop
Razor bumps
Image: Pexels
You can use some tips to minimise the chances of razor bumps when you shave the next time
Image: Pexels
Tips to minimise
Go through all the tips mentioned below to see improvement the next time you shave
Know more
Image: Pexels
Wet the area you want to shave and then start shaving. This makes your hair soft and eases the process of shaving
#1
Image: Pexels
#2
Image: Pexels
Before shaving use something that lathers and conditions your hair. It's easier to glide your Razor when it is lathered up
Image: Pexels
#3
It is recommended to use a shower gel before you shave
Always use a fresh blade when you shave to prevent any infection or bumps
#4
Image: Pexels
Use a razor with multiple blades. This makes shaving a bit easier and effective
#5
Image: Pexels
#6
Image: Pexels
24 hours before shaving, exfoliate your skin. This ensures that you don't have any ingrown hair after shaving
Image: Pexels
After you shave, apply a moisturizing lotion or oil, to preserve moisture and add an extra layer of protection from razor burn and bumps
#7
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.