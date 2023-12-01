Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 01, 2023
Tips to prevent split ends
Get a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and keep your hair healthy
Regular Trims
Pat your hair dry with a soft towel to avoid breakage instead of rough towel drying
Gentle Drying
Limit the use of hot styling tools like flat irons and curling irons to prevent split ends
Avoid Heat Damage
Use a good conditioner to keep your hair moisturized and less prone to splitting
Condition Regularly
Wear hairstyles that reduce friction and protect your ends, like braids or buns
Protective Hairstyles
Sleep on a silk pillowcase to minimize friction and reduce split ends
Silk Pillowcases
Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals for overall hair health
Healthy Diet
UV rays can damage hair, so protect it by wearing a hat or using a UV-protective spray
Limit Sun Exposure
Washing your hair too often can strip it of natural oils, leading to dryness and split ends
Avoid Over-washing
Use a wide-toothed comb to detangle wet hair gently and prevent breakage
Wide-Toothed Comb
