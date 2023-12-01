Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 01, 2023

Tips to prevent split ends

Get a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and keep your hair healthy

Regular Trims

Pat your hair dry with a soft towel to avoid breakage instead of rough towel drying

Gentle Drying

Limit the use of hot styling tools like flat irons and curling irons to prevent split ends

Avoid Heat Damage

Use a good conditioner to keep your hair moisturized and less prone to splitting

 Condition Regularly

Wear hairstyles that reduce friction and protect your ends, like braids or buns

 Protective Hairstyles

Sleep on a silk pillowcase to minimize friction and reduce split ends

 Silk Pillowcases

Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals for overall hair health

 Healthy Diet

UV rays can damage hair, so protect it by wearing a hat or using a UV-protective spray

Limit Sun Exposure

Washing your hair too often can strip it of natural oils, leading to dryness and split ends

Avoid Over-washing

Use a wide-toothed comb to detangle wet hair gently and prevent breakage

Wide-Toothed Comb

