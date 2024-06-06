Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
june 06, 2024
Tips to Properly Hydrate Your Skin this Summer
Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your skin hydrated from within and to avoid dehydration
Drink Plenty of Water
Image Source: Freepik
Look for serums with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and maintain skin's hydration levels
Use a Hydrating Serum
Image Source: Freepik
Apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer twice daily, especially after washing your face
Moisturize Daily
Image Source: Freepik
Use lukewarm water instead of hot to prevent stripping your skin of its natural oils
Avoid Hot Showers
Image Source: Freepik
Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen to protect your skin from dehydration caused by UV rays
Image Source: Freepik
Wear Sunscreen
Incorporate water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges into your diet
Eat Hydrating Food
Image Source: Freepik
Place a humidifier in your room to add moisture to the air and help your skin stay hydrated
Use a Humidifier
Image Source: Freepik
Reduce intake of alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate your skin
Limit Alcohol and Caffeine
Image Source: Freepik
Apply Aloe Vera Gel
Image Source: Freepik
Use aloe vera gel for its soothing and hydrating properties, especially after sun exposure
Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and allow better absorption of moisturizers
Exfoliate Gently
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.