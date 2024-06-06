Heading 3

Tips to Properly Hydrate Your Skin this Summer

Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your skin hydrated from within and to avoid dehydration

Drink Plenty of Water

Look for serums with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and maintain skin's hydration levels

Use a Hydrating Serum

Apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer twice daily, especially after washing your face

Moisturize Daily

Use lukewarm water instead of hot to prevent stripping your skin of its natural oils

 Avoid Hot Showers

Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen to protect your skin from dehydration caused by UV rays

 Wear Sunscreen

Incorporate water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges into your diet

 Eat Hydrating Food

Place a humidifier in your room to add moisture to the air and help your skin stay hydrated

Use a Humidifier

Reduce intake of alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate your skin

Limit Alcohol and Caffeine

Apply Aloe Vera Gel

Use aloe vera gel for its soothing and hydrating properties, especially after sun exposure

Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and allow better absorption of moisturizers

 Exfoliate Gently

