 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 2, 2023

Tips to rainproof your makeup

Using a setting powder not only helps your foundation last longer, but also helps waterproof it

Use a setting powder

Pic credit: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

For your eyeliner, make sure to layer it with a cream shadow of the same shade

Layer your eyeliner

Pic credit: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

Seal your makeup by coating it with a quick-drying, smudge-proof liquid for complete water safe makeup

Seal your makeup

pic credits : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Powdered blushes tend to fade or smudge quickly. Using a stain or tints instead tends to stay until you take your makeup off

Use tints

pic credits: Ananya Pandey's instagram

Use a primer on your eyebrows on top of your favorite powder or pencil

Prime your eyebrows

pic credits: Alaya F's instagram

Use a generous amount of setting spray to make sure your makeup stays intact even in different weather

Use setting spray

pic credits: Alaya F's instagram

Use a lash primer before applying your mascara to make them instantly waterproof

Use lash primer

pic credits: Jahnavi Kapoor's instagram

make sure to keep your makeup light and breathable to prevent it from melting or wearing off due to the humidity and rain

Use minimum products

pic credits: Disha Patani's instagram

When using cream-based products make sure to set and blend it well to avoid from wearing off easily

Use minimum
cream-based products

pic credits: Disha Patani's instagram

Lip glosses can wear off in this humid weather. Transfer-proof lipsticks are the perfect choice for monsoon

Avoid glossy lip products

pic credits: Jahnavi Kapoor's instagram

