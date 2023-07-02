Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 2, 2023
Tips to rainproof your makeup
Using a setting powder not only helps your foundation last longer, but also helps waterproof it
Use a setting powder
Pic credit: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
For your eyeliner, make sure to layer it with a cream shadow of the same shade
Layer your eyeliner
Pic credit: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
Seal your makeup by coating it with a quick-drying, smudge-proof liquid for complete water safe makeup
Seal your makeup
pic credits : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Powdered blushes tend to fade or smudge quickly. Using a stain or tints instead tends to stay until you take your makeup off
Use tints
pic credits: Ananya Pandey's instagram
Use a primer on your eyebrows on top of your favorite powder or pencil
Prime your eyebrows
pic credits: Alaya F's instagram
Use a generous amount of setting spray to make sure your makeup stays intact even in different weather
Use setting spray
pic credits: Alaya F's instagram
Use a lash primer before applying your mascara to make them instantly waterproof
Use lash primer
pic credits: Jahnavi Kapoor's instagram
make sure to keep your makeup light and breathable to prevent it from melting or wearing off due to the humidity and rain
Use minimum products
pic credits: Disha Patani's instagram
When using cream-based products make sure to set and blend it well to avoid from wearing off easily
Use minimum
cream-based products
pic credits: Disha Patani's instagram
Lip glosses can wear off in this humid weather. Transfer-proof lipsticks are the perfect choice for monsoon
Avoid glossy lip products
pic credits: Jahnavi Kapoor's instagram
