Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 08, 2023

Tips to reduce face fat

Image: Pexels

Reducing face fat requires a combination of facial exercises and lifestyle changes

#1

Calorie deficit
 To lose weight, you would need to consume fewer calories. Create a calorie deficit by eating fewer calories and increasing physical exercise 

Image: Pexels

#2

Hydration is important to control appetite, flush out toxins contributing to overall weight loss

Image: Pexels

#3

Reducing your salt and sugar intake can help prevent water retention and bloating in the face

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

Incorporate regular exercises like cycling, running, or swimming to burn calories and help with overall fat loss

Image: Pexels

#6

Facial exercises like cheek lifts, jaw exercises and chin lifts can help tone the face and strengthen the facial muscles 

Cardiovascular workouts
Engage in cardio exercises that get your heart rate up as it can help burn calories and promote overall fat loss, including your face

#7

Image: Pexels

Sleeping enough every night is very important because poor sleep can lead to weight gain and facial puffiness

#8

Image: Pexels

#9

Image: Pexels

Reduce the intake of alcohol and smoking as it can contribute to facial bloating & inflammation

Image: Pexels

Facial massages can help stimulate blood flow and reduce water retention, making your face appear less puffy

#10

