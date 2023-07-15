Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 15, 2023
Tips to reduce hair graying
Hair graying is a natural process and it is necessary to embrace your natural beauty
#1
Make sure to have a healthy diet with vitamins and minerals to promote healthy hair
#2
Hair treatments like keratin, botox, or coloring, damage the hair and there are higher chances of premature hair graying
#3
Smoking is an addictive habit that is linked to premature hair graying
#4
#5
Some dermat-recommended remedies for consuming some supplements can be taken into consideration to delay it
#6
Taking excessive stress relating to work or personal life can cause hair graying
It is essential to get 7-8 hours of sleep for better skin and hair health as well as rest is necessary
#7
Use shampoos and conditioner that suit your hair type to have a healthy scalp
#8
#9
Use natural remedies like coconut oil, rice water onion juice to treat and nourish scalp
Hair also needs protection from harsh UV rays as the follicles get damaged causing hair raying
#10
