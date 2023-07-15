Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 15, 2023

Tips to reduce hair graying

Hair graying is a natural process and it is necessary to embrace your natural beauty 

#1

Image: Pexels

Make sure to have a healthy diet with vitamins and minerals to promote healthy hair

Image: Pexels

#2

Hair treatments like keratin, botox, or coloring, damage the hair and there are higher chances of premature hair graying

Image: Pexels

#3

Smoking is an addictive habit that is linked to premature hair graying

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Some dermat-recommended remedies for consuming some supplements can be taken into consideration to delay it

Image: Pexels

#6

Taking excessive stress relating to work or personal life can cause hair graying

It is essential to get 7-8 hours of sleep for better skin and hair health as well as rest is necessary

#7

Image: Pexels

Use shampoos and conditioner that suit your hair type to have a healthy scalp

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Use natural remedies like coconut oil, rice water onion juice to treat and nourish scalp

Image: Pexels

Hair also needs protection from harsh UV rays as the follicles get damaged causing hair raying

#10

