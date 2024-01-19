Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

January 19, 2024

Tips to rekindle with your teens

As an adult, take a step back and ask yourself what your child could have been trying to say without getting angry

Deal with calmness

Images: Pexels

When you try to understand their situation and emotions, you offer them a chance to feel comfortable

Images: Pexels

Acknowledge their anger

Your teen child might become frustrated owing to your higher expectations about academics or something else

Eliminate high expectations

Images: Pexels

One of the best ways to build a connection with teenagers is by maintaining an attitude of curiosity

Be curious about their interests

Images: Pexels

Try not to give lectures or wrong reactions to the things your teen child shares with you. This way, it will let them open up more

Don’t judge

Images: Pexels

Look for ways to show that you trust your teen as they want to be taken seriously by their parents

Show trust

Images: Pexels

Teenagers might act like they’re too cool to care about what their parents think, but they still want your approval

Praise them

Images: Pexels

Having meals together as a family is a great way to stay close. Ensure that no one uses mobile phones during that quality time

Eat together

Images: Pexels

Focus on communication

Images: Pexels

Good and effective communication between you and your teenager can help you clarify misunderstandings and deepen your connection

Try new things with your teenager, like fishing, trekking, or something else to keep the fun ongoing

Have fun

Images: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here