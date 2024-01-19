Heading 3
January 19, 2024
Tips to rekindle with your teens
As an adult, take a step back and ask yourself what your child could have been trying to say without getting angry
Deal with calmness
Images: Pexels
When you try to understand their situation and emotions, you offer them a chance to feel comfortable
Images: Pexels
Acknowledge their anger
Your teen child might become frustrated owing to your higher expectations about academics or something else
Eliminate high expectations
Images: Pexels
One of the best ways to build a connection with teenagers is by maintaining an attitude of curiosity
Be curious about their interests
Images: Pexels
Try not to give lectures or wrong reactions to the things your teen child shares with you. This way, it will let them open up more
Don’t judge
Images: Pexels
Look for ways to show that you trust your teen as they want to be taken seriously by their parents
Show trust
Images: Pexels
Teenagers might act like they’re too cool to care about what their parents think, but they still want your approval
Praise them
Images: Pexels
Having meals together as a family is a great way to stay close. Ensure that no one uses mobile phones during that quality time
Eat together
Images: Pexels
Focus on communication
Images: Pexels
Good and effective communication between you and your teenager can help you clarify misunderstandings and deepen your connection
Try new things with your teenager, like fishing, trekking, or something else to keep the fun ongoing
Have fun
Images: Pexels
