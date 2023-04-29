APRIL 29, 2023

Heading 3

Tips To Remove Gel Nail Polish At Home

Image : Pexel

Gel nail polishes are made up of acrylic monomers and use strong ingredients that are bonded together and locked into your nails under a UV lamp

What is gel nail polish? 

Image : Pexels

Gel nail polishes have become a cult classic because they last longer as compared to traditional manicures and give a bold, vibrant appearance to your nails

Cult classic 

Image : Pexels

Check out these 7 steps to remove gel nail polish safely at home 

How to remove gel nail polish safely 

Image: Pexels

Take a thick layer of petroleum jelly and rub it all around the skin surrounding your nails. You can also use cuticle oil instead of petroleum jelly. This will make up for any loss of natural oils that occur during the gel nail polish remover process

Apply petroleum jelly to your cuticles

Image: Pexels

Use a nail filer to buff the top coat seal of your nails to get rid of the shine. This step will help acetone to get deeper into the nails and do its work effectively

File your nails 

Image : Pexels

Place a fresh cotton pad dipped in acetone on your nails and use plastic wrap to wrap each finger. Now seal them properly to let acetone do its magic

Apply acetone on your nails 

Image: Pexels

Remove the foil from your fingers gently, without applying a lot of pressure as doing so can harm your nail cuticles

Remove the foil

Image: Pexels

After you have removed the foil, grab a nail filer and softly scrape toward the top layers of your fingernail to remove any remaining gel from your nails

Buff your nail

Image: Pexels

After you are done with the process of gel manicure removal at home, you should wash your hands thoroughly to eliminate any residue left behind

Clean your hands 

Image: Pexels

After you have used acetone to remove gel nail polish at home, you should nourish and hydrate your hands with the help of a moisturizer 

Moisturize your nails

