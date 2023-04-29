APRIL 29, 2023
Tips To Remove Gel Nail Polish At Home
Image : Pexel
Gel nail polishes are made up of acrylic monomers and use strong ingredients that are bonded together and locked into your nails under a UV lamp
What is gel nail polish?
Image : Pexels
Gel nail polishes have become a cult classic because they last longer as compared to traditional manicures and give a bold, vibrant appearance to your nails
Cult classic
Image : Pexels
Check out these 7 steps to remove gel nail polish safely at home
How to remove gel nail polish safely
Image: Pexels
Take a thick layer of petroleum jelly and rub it all around the skin surrounding your nails. You can also use cuticle oil instead of petroleum jelly. This will make up for any loss of natural oils that occur during the gel nail polish remover process
Apply petroleum jelly to your cuticles
Image: Pexels
Use a nail filer to buff the top coat seal of your nails to get rid of the shine. This step will help acetone to get deeper into the nails and do its work effectively
File your nails
Image : Pexels
Place a fresh cotton pad dipped in acetone on your nails and use plastic wrap to wrap each finger. Now seal them properly to let acetone do its magic
Apply acetone on your nails
Image: Pexels
Remove the foil from your fingers gently, without applying a lot of pressure as doing so can harm your nail cuticles
Remove the foil
Image: Pexels
After you have removed the foil, grab a nail filer and softly scrape toward the top layers of your fingernail to remove any remaining gel from your nails
Buff your nail
Image: Pexels
After you are done with the process of gel manicure removal at home, you should wash your hands thoroughly to eliminate any residue left behind
Clean your hands
Image: Pexels
After you have used acetone to remove gel nail polish at home, you should nourish and hydrate your hands with the help of a moisturizer
Moisturize your nails
