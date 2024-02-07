Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Tips to sneak more fruits in your diet

Blend fruits like bananas, berries, mangoes, or apples with yogurt or milk for a delicious and nutritious smoothie that's perfect for breakfast or a snack

Smoothies 

Image: Pexels

Prepare a large fruit salad with a variety of fruits and keep it in the fridge for easy snacking throughout the week. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to keep the fruits fresh

Fruit Salad

Image: Pexels

Add sliced bananas, berries, or diced apples to your morning cereal or oatmeal for a sweet and healthy twist

Top Your Cereal 

Image: Pexels

Layer Greek yogurt with fresh fruits and granola for a tasty and satisfying parfait that's perfect for breakfast or a snack

 Yogurt Parfait 

Image: Pexels

 Make your own frozen fruit popsicles by blending fruits with a little water or juice and freezing them in popsicle molds for a refreshing and guilt-free dessert

Frozen Treats

Image: Pexels

 Dice up fruits like mangoes, pineapples, and strawberries and mix them with chopped cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for a flavorful fruit salsa that pairs well with grilled chicken or fish

Fruit Salsa

Image: Pexels

 Dip Them 

Image: Pexels

Serve sliced fruits with a side of nut butter, yogurt, or chocolate hummus for dipping to make them more enticing and enjoyable to eat

Add fruits like diced apples or raisins to savory dishes like salads, couscous, or stir-fries to add a touch of sweetness and texture

 Incorporate into Main Dishes 

Image: Pexels

Fill halved fruits like apples, pears, or bell peppers with a mixture of nuts, cheese, or yogurt for a nutritious and satisfying snack or dessert

Stuffed Fruits 

Image: Pexels

Use fruits like mashed bananas, applesauce, or pureed pumpkin as substitutes for oil or butter in baked goods like muffins, pancakes, and bread for a healthier twist

Bake with Fruits 

Image: Pexels

