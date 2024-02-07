Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
Tips to sneak more fruits in your diet
Blend fruits like bananas, berries, mangoes, or apples with yogurt or milk for a delicious and nutritious smoothie that's perfect for breakfast or a snack
Smoothies
Image: Pexels
Prepare a large fruit salad with a variety of fruits and keep it in the fridge for easy snacking throughout the week. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to keep the fruits fresh
Fruit Salad
Image: Pexels
Add sliced bananas, berries, or diced apples to your morning cereal or oatmeal for a sweet and healthy twist
Top Your Cereal
Image: Pexels
Layer Greek yogurt with fresh fruits and granola for a tasty and satisfying parfait that's perfect for breakfast or a snack
Yogurt Parfait
Image: Pexels
Make your own frozen fruit popsicles by blending fruits with a little water or juice and freezing them in popsicle molds for a refreshing and guilt-free dessert
Frozen Treats
Image: Pexels
Dice up fruits like mangoes, pineapples, and strawberries and mix them with chopped cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for a flavorful fruit salsa that pairs well with grilled chicken or fish
Fruit Salsa
Image: Pexels
Dip Them
Image: Pexels
Serve sliced fruits with a side of nut butter, yogurt, or chocolate hummus for dipping to make them more enticing and enjoyable to eat
Add fruits like diced apples or raisins to savory dishes like salads, couscous, or stir-fries to add a touch of sweetness and texture
Incorporate into Main Dishes
Image: Pexels
Fill halved fruits like apples, pears, or bell peppers with a mixture of nuts, cheese, or yogurt for a nutritious and satisfying snack or dessert
Stuffed Fruits
Image: Pexels
Use fruits like mashed bananas, applesauce, or pureed pumpkin as substitutes for oil or butter in baked goods like muffins, pancakes, and bread for a healthier twist
Bake with Fruits
Image: Pexels
