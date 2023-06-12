Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2023
Tips to start a conversation with others
Introduce yourself to others
Tip 1
Image : Pexels
Show curiosity and sincere interest in finding out about others
Image : Pexels
Tip 2
Accept a person's right to be an individual with different ideas and beliefs
Tip 3
Image : Pexels
Let the natural person in you come out when talking to others
Tip 4
Image : Pexels
Tip 5
Image : Pexels
Smile, make eye contact, offer a handshake, and find the approachable person
Image : Pexels
Tip 6
Include everyone in the group in conversation whenever possible
Change the topic of conversation when it has run its course
Tip 7
Image : Pexels
Tip 8
Image : Pexels
Demonstrate that you are listening by restating their comments in another way
Image : Pexels
Be ready to tell others something interesting or challenging about what you do
Tip 9
Image : Pexels
Seek common interests, goals, and experiences with the people you meet
Tip 10
