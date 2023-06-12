Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

JUNE 12, 2023

Tips to start a conversation with others 

Introduce yourself to others

Tip 1

Show curiosity and sincere interest in finding out about others

Tip 2

Accept a person's right to be an individual with different ideas and beliefs

Tip 3

Let the natural person in you come out when talking to others

Tip 4

Tip 5

Smile, make eye contact, offer a handshake, and find the approachable person

Tip 6

Include everyone in the group in conversation whenever possible

Change the topic of conversation when it has run its course

Tip 7

Tip 8

Demonstrate that you are listening by restating their comments in another way

Be ready to tell others something interesting or challenging about what you do

Tip 9

Seek common interests, goals, and experiences with the people you meet

Tip 10

