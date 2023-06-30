Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNe 30, 2023

Tips To Successfully Apply 'Fox-Eye' Eyeliner

Start by applying a primer or concealer to create an even base for the eyeliner. This will help the eyeliner to last longer and prevent smudging

Prepare Your Eyelids

Image: Pexels

Opt for a long-lasting and waterproof eyeliner that suits your preference—whether it's a liquid, gel, or pencil eyeliner

Image: Pexels

Choose The Right Eyeliner

Use a light eyeshadow or a nude eyeliner to sketch out the shape you desire. This will help you visualize and perfect the winged shape before committing to the final eyeliner

Map Out The Shape

Image:  Pexels

Start by applying the eyeliner from the inner corner of your eye, working your way towards the outer corner. Keep the line thin and close to the lash line at this stage

Begin From The Inner Corner

Image:  Pexels

Extend The Outer Corner

Image:  Pexels

To achieve the signature 'fox-eye' look, extend the eyeliner slightly past the outer corner of your eye. Imagine an imaginary line drawn from the outer corner of your eye to the end of your eyebrow, and use it as a guide for the wing

Image:  Pexels

Create A Wing

Angle the eyeliner upwards and outwards to create the winged effect. The angle and length of the wing are up to your personal preference. You can make it subtle or dramatic, depending on the desired look

Once the wing is created, carefully connect it to the upper lash line, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Use short strokes to fill in any gaps or uneven lines

Connect The Wing To The Upper Lash Line

Image:  Pexels

To enhance the 'fox-eye' effect, tightline the upper lash line by applying eyeliner between the lashes. This creates an illusion of fuller lashes and a more defined eye shape

Tightline The Upper Lash Line

Image:  Pexels

Optional

Image:  Pexels

Apply a lower lash line extension: For a more dramatic look, you can extend the lower lash line towards the outer corner, aligning it with the winged eyeliner on the upper lid. This step is optional and can be skipped if you prefer a simpler look

Image:  Pexels

Once you are satisfied with the shape and intensity of the eyeliner, set it with a matching eyeshadow or a translucent powder. This will help the eyeliner stay in place and prevent smudging throughout the day

Set and Finish

