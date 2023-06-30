Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNe 30, 2023
Tips To Successfully Apply 'Fox-Eye' Eyeliner
Start by applying a primer or concealer to create an even base for the eyeliner. This will help the eyeliner to last longer and prevent smudging
Prepare Your Eyelids
Image: Pexels
Opt for a long-lasting and waterproof eyeliner that suits your preference—whether it's a liquid, gel, or pencil eyeliner
Image: Pexels
Choose The Right Eyeliner
Use a light eyeshadow or a nude eyeliner to sketch out the shape you desire. This will help you visualize and perfect the winged shape before committing to the final eyeliner
Map Out The Shape
Image: Pexels
Start by applying the eyeliner from the inner corner of your eye, working your way towards the outer corner. Keep the line thin and close to the lash line at this stage
Begin From The Inner Corner
Image: Pexels
Extend The Outer Corner
Image: Pexels
To achieve the signature 'fox-eye' look, extend the eyeliner slightly past the outer corner of your eye. Imagine an imaginary line drawn from the outer corner of your eye to the end of your eyebrow, and use it as a guide for the wing
Image: Pexels
Create A Wing
Angle the eyeliner upwards and outwards to create the winged effect. The angle and length of the wing are up to your personal preference. You can make it subtle or dramatic, depending on the desired look
Once the wing is created, carefully connect it to the upper lash line, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Use short strokes to fill in any gaps or uneven lines
Connect The Wing To The Upper Lash Line
Image: Pexels
To enhance the 'fox-eye' effect, tightline the upper lash line by applying eyeliner between the lashes. This creates an illusion of fuller lashes and a more defined eye shape
Tightline The Upper Lash Line
Image: Pexels
Optional
Image: Pexels
Apply a lower lash line extension: For a more dramatic look, you can extend the lower lash line towards the outer corner, aligning it with the winged eyeliner on the upper lid. This step is optional and can be skipped if you prefer a simpler look
Image: Pexels
Once you are satisfied with the shape and intensity of the eyeliner, set it with a matching eyeshadow or a translucent powder. This will help the eyeliner stay in place and prevent smudging throughout the day
Set and Finish
