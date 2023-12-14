Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 14, 2023
Tips to survive bus ride
Bring a neck pillow and a small blanket for added comfort during naps
Pack Essentials
Image Source: Freepik
Wear loose, comfortable clothing and layers so you can adjust to the temperature
Dress Comfortably
Image Source: Freepik
Load up your devices with movies, TV shows, music, or podcasts
Entertainment
Image Source: Freepik
Bring a portable charger for your devices
Stay Charged
Image Source: Pexels
Take short walks or do some stretches during rest stops to prevent stiffness
Stretch and Move
Image Source: Pexels
Block out noisy surroundings and create a more peaceful environment
Noise-Canceling Headphones
Image Source: Pexels
Research the route and plan rest stops for meals and bathroom breaks
Plan Rest Stops
Image Source: Freepik
Bring a sleep mask and earplugs to create a more conducive sleeping environment
Sleep Strategically
Image Source: Freepik
Keep your valuables secure, especially during stops
Mind Your Belongings
Image Source: Freepik
Strike up conversations with fellow travelers to make the journey more enjoyable
Socialize
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.