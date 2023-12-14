Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 14, 2023

Tips to survive bus ride

Bring a neck pillow and a small blanket for added comfort during naps

 Pack Essentials

Image Source: Freepik

Wear loose, comfortable clothing and layers so you can adjust to the temperature

Dress Comfortably

Image Source: Freepik

Load up your devices with movies, TV shows, music, or podcasts

Entertainment

Image Source: Freepik

Bring a portable charger for your devices

Stay Charged

Image Source: Pexels 

Take short walks or do some stretches during rest stops to prevent stiffness

Stretch and Move

Image Source: Pexels 

Block out noisy surroundings and create a more peaceful environment

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Image Source: Pexels 

Research the route and plan rest stops for meals and bathroom breaks

Plan Rest Stops

Image Source: Freepik

Bring a sleep mask and earplugs to create a more conducive sleeping environment

Sleep Strategically

Image Source: Freepik

Keep your valuables secure, especially during stops

Mind Your Belongings

Image Source: Freepik

Strike up conversations with fellow travelers to make the journey more enjoyable

Socialize

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here