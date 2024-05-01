Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

Tips to take care of a cancer patient

Help the patient maintain a normal life by simplifying tasks and routines

Keep it Simple

Encourage the patient to share their feelings about cancer, and listen without changing the subject

Listen Actively

Be Available

Let them know you're there, but respect their independence in tasks like dressing. Offer help when they express the need

Communicate with gestures, expressions, or touch when words are hard to express feelings

Use the Power of Touch

Check for safety hazards at home, like clutter or poor lighting, and make necessary improvements for their well-being

Ensure Home Safety

Identify reliable people to check on the patient in emergencies and have a plan in place

Plan for Crises

Keep a list of medicines and treatments, including doses and schedules, and update it regularly

List of Medications

Stay Connected

Ensure the patient can easily reach you and others involved in their care, considering options like a cell phone or programmed landline

Frequent Quality Time

Spend meaningful time with the patient, engaging in activities you both enjoy

Don't hesitate to ask questions and take notes during doctor visits to stay informed about the patient's health

Ask Questions

