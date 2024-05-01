Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 01, 2024
Tips to take care of a cancer patient
Help the patient maintain a normal life by simplifying tasks and routines
Keep it Simple
Image Source: freepik
Encourage the patient to share their feelings about cancer, and listen without changing the subject
Listen Actively
Image Source: freepik
Be Available
Image Source: freepik
Let them know you're there, but respect their independence in tasks like dressing. Offer help when they express the need
Communicate with gestures, expressions, or touch when words are hard to express feelings
Use the Power of Touch
Image Source: freepik
Check for safety hazards at home, like clutter or poor lighting, and make necessary improvements for their well-being
Image Source: freepik
Ensure Home Safety
Identify reliable people to check on the patient in emergencies and have a plan in place
Plan for Crises
Image Source: freepik
Keep a list of medicines and treatments, including doses and schedules, and update it regularly
List of Medications
Image Source: freepik
Stay Connected
Image Source: freepik
Ensure the patient can easily reach you and others involved in their care, considering options like a cell phone or programmed landline
Frequent Quality Time
Image Source: freepik
Spend meaningful time with the patient, engaging in activities you both enjoy
Don't hesitate to ask questions and take notes during doctor visits to stay informed about the patient's health
Ask Questions
Image Source: freepik
