Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

mAY 17, 2023

Tips to take care of long nails

Use a good-quality nail clipper or nail scissors to trim your nails regularly

Trim and shape your nails

Apply cuticle oil or moisturising cream to your cuticles regularly to keep them soft and prevent dryness

Moisturise your cuticles

Wear gloves when performing household chores or activities that expose your nails to water chemicals, or excessive wear

Protect your nails

Refrain from using your long nails as tools for opening cans, scratching surfaces, or any other activities that can cause them to chip, break, or become weak

Avoid using your nails as tools

Biting your nails can damage them and cause them to become weak and brittle

Don't bite your nails

These types of nails can damage your natural nails and make them weaker in the long run

Avoid acrylic or gel nails

A healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly biotin, can help promote healthy nails

Eat a healthy diet

If you regularly wear nail polish or other nail products, give your nails a break from time to time to allow them to breathe and stay healthy

Give them time to breathe

Prolonged exposure to water can weaken the nails, making them more prone to splitting or peeling

Protect them from excessive moisture

Nail buffing is a technique used to polish and shine the surface of the nails without the use of nail polish

Nail Buffer

