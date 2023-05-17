mAY 17, 2023
Tips to take care of long nails
Use a good-quality nail clipper or nail scissors to trim your nails regularly
Apply cuticle oil or moisturising cream to your cuticles regularly to keep them soft and prevent dryness
Moisturise your cuticles
Wear gloves when performing household chores or activities that expose your nails to water chemicals, or excessive wear
Protect your nails
Refrain from using your long nails as tools for opening cans, scratching surfaces, or any other activities that can cause them to chip, break, or become weak
Avoid using your nails as tools
Biting your nails can damage them and cause them to become weak and brittle
Don't bite your nails
These types of nails can damage your natural nails and make them weaker in the long run
Avoid acrylic or gel nails
A healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly biotin, can help promote healthy nails
Eat a healthy diet
If you regularly wear nail polish or other nail products, give your nails a break from time to time to allow them to breathe and stay healthy
Give them time to breathe
Prolonged exposure to water can weaken the nails, making them more prone to splitting or peeling
Protect them from excessive moisture
