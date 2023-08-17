Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 17, 2023

Tips to take care of sunburn 

Image: Pexels

A long-time exposure to sun, especially without good sunscreen can lead to sunburns

Sunburn 

Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before stepping outside 

Image: Pexels

SPF

Protect 

Image: Pexels

protect your skin from the sun’s damaging ultraviolet rays

Image: Pexels

Steps to follow

In order to protect your skin from sunburns, make sure to follow these steps 

Apply a cool, damp cloth or an ice pack wrapped in a towel to the affected area

Cool down with cold compress

Image: Pexels

Stay hydrated and additionally, apply a soothing moisturizer or aloe vera gel to the sunburned area

Hydrate and moisturize

Image: Pexels

Protect and cover up

Image: Pexels

Protect your sunburned skin with loose clothing, preferably made of breathable fabrics like cotton and wear a hat and sunglasses 

Image: Pexels

Opt for gentle, fragrance-free moisturizers and cleansers to prevent further irritation

Avoid irritating products

If your sunburn is severe, accompanied by blistering, or causing extreme pain, it's important to consult a healthcare professional

Image: Pexels

Seek medical assistance if needed

Apply sunscreens so that you can venture out to enjoy the sun without any worries

Image: Pexels

No worries 

