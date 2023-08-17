Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 17, 2023
Tips to take care of sunburn
Image: Pexels
A long-time exposure to sun, especially without good sunscreen can lead to sunburns
Sunburn
Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before stepping outside
Image: Pexels
SPF
Protect
Image: Pexels
protect your skin from the sun’s damaging ultraviolet rays
Image: Pexels
Steps to follow
In order to protect your skin from sunburns, make sure to follow these steps
Apply a cool, damp cloth or an ice pack wrapped in a towel to the affected area
Cool down with cold compress
Image: Pexels
Stay hydrated and additionally, apply a soothing moisturizer or aloe vera gel to the sunburned area
Hydrate and moisturize
Image: Pexels
Protect and cover up
Image: Pexels
Protect your sunburned skin with loose clothing, preferably made of breathable fabrics like cotton and wear a hat and sunglasses
Image: Pexels
Opt for gentle, fragrance-free moisturizers and cleansers to prevent further irritation
Avoid irritating products
If your sunburn is severe, accompanied by blistering, or causing extreme pain, it's important to consult a healthcare professional
Image: Pexels
Seek medical assistance if needed
Apply sunscreens so that you can venture out to enjoy the sun without any worries
Image: Pexels
No worries
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.