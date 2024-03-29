Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 29, 2024
Tips to take care of your hands
Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and after touching surfaces in public places
Regular washing
A healthy pH-balanced soap helps to retain essential oils and moisture in your hands
Use a pH-balanced soap
Use a good quality hand moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness. Apply moisturizer several times a day, especially after washing your hands
Moisturize
Hot water may comfort your senses but it is very harsh on the skin, as hot water can strip away the natural oils from your skin, leading to dryness
Avoid Hot Water
Trim nails regularly and apply balm around knuckles and nails frequently
Nail and Knuckle Care
Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and promotes cell recovery, turning your hands soft and smooth
Regular Exfoliation
Wear gloves when doing household chores, gardening, or working with chemicals to protect your hands from harsh substances and potential injuries
Protective Gloves
Sanitizing is a good practice but a sanitizer with heavy chemicals will irritate your skin
Sanitize Carefully
Sun Protection
Apply sunscreen to your hands before going out in the sun to protect them from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging
These hand care tips will surely give you smooth and soft hands
