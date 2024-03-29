Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 29, 2024

Tips to take care of your hands

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and after touching surfaces in public places

Regular washing

A healthy pH-balanced soap helps to retain essential oils and moisture in your hands

 Use a pH-balanced soap

Use a good quality hand moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness. Apply moisturizer several times a day, especially after washing your hands 

Moisturize

Hot water may comfort your senses but it is very harsh on the skin, as hot water can strip away the natural oils from your skin, leading to dryness

Avoid Hot Water

Trim nails regularly and apply balm around knuckles and nails frequently

Nail and Knuckle Care

Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and promotes cell recovery, turning your hands soft and smooth

Regular Exfoliation

Wear gloves when doing household chores, gardening, or working with chemicals to protect your hands from harsh substances and potential injuries

Protective Gloves

Sanitizing is a good practice but a sanitizer with heavy chemicals will irritate your skin

 Sanitize Carefully

Sun Protection

 Apply sunscreen to your hands before going out in the sun to protect them from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging

These hand care tips will surely give you smooth and soft hands

