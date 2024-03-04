Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 04, 2024

Tips to take care of your teeth

Brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste

#1

Floss daily to remove plaque and food particles between your teeth

#2

Limit sugary foods and drinks, as they can contribute to tooth decay

#3

Visit your dentist regularly for check-ups and professional cleanings

#4

Avoid smoking or chewing tobacco, as it can stain your teeth and lead to gum disease

#5

Use a mouthwash to help reduce plaque and gingivitis

#6

Drink plenty of water to help strengthen your teeth

#7

Maintain a balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy teeth and gums

#8

#9

Replace your toothbrush every 3 to 4 months, or sooner if the bristles become frayed

Clean your tongue regularly by brushing or using a tongue scraper to remove bacteria

 #10

