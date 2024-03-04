Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 04, 2024
Tips to take care of your teeth
Brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste
Floss daily to remove plaque and food particles between your teeth
Limit sugary foods and drinks, as they can contribute to tooth decay
Visit your dentist regularly for check-ups and professional cleanings
Avoid smoking or chewing tobacco, as it can stain your teeth and lead to gum disease
Use a mouthwash to help reduce plaque and gingivitis
Drink plenty of water to help strengthen your teeth
Maintain a balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy teeth and gums
Replace your toothbrush every 3 to 4 months, or sooner if the bristles become frayed
Clean your tongue regularly by brushing or using a tongue scraper to remove bacteria
