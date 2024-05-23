Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

may 23, 2024

Tips to try to get your guy to text first

Ask intriguing questions and leave topics hanging like I have something interesting to tell you, keeping him curious

 Open-ended conversations

Image: freepik

Talk about his favorite topics with genuine curiosity, whether it's about his favorite sport or TV show

 Show interests 

Image: freepik

Send him a hilarious meme or video related to something you both enjoy, that will make him laugh

Share something funny

Image: freepik

Keep your texts light-hearted and cheerful, with playful and flirting messages that can brighten his day

Be positive and fun

Image: freepik

Take your time to respond, that will make him eager to catch your attention and prompt him to text first

 Don’t be too avoidable 

Image: freepik

Post interesting photos or stories that grab his attention, it's an easy way for him to start a conversation

 Use social media 

Image: freepik

Request his advice on something he’s knowledgeable about, making him feel valued

Ask for his help

Image: freepik

Don’t always initiate, sometimes not hearing from you will make him wonder where you have been

 Give him space

Image: freepik

Drop hints about exciting plans with a tease, that will make him curious and want to know more

Image: freepik

Mention plan

Send messages that will hype up his interest but don’t give him all the information

Image: freepik

 Be mysterious

