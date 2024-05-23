Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 23, 2024
Tips to try to get your guy to text first
Ask intriguing questions and leave topics hanging like I have something interesting to tell you, keeping him curious
Open-ended conversations
Talk about his favorite topics with genuine curiosity, whether it's about his favorite sport or TV show
Show interests
Send him a hilarious meme or video related to something you both enjoy, that will make him laugh
Share something funny
Keep your texts light-hearted and cheerful, with playful and flirting messages that can brighten his day
Be positive and fun
Take your time to respond, that will make him eager to catch your attention and prompt him to text first
Don’t be too avoidable
Post interesting photos or stories that grab his attention, it's an easy way for him to start a conversation
Use social media
Request his advice on something he’s knowledgeable about, making him feel valued
Ask for his help
Don’t always initiate, sometimes not hearing from you will make him wonder where you have been
Give him space
Drop hints about exciting plans with a tease, that will make him curious and want to know more
Mention plan
Send messages that will hype up his interest but don’t give him all the information
Be mysterious
