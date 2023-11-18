Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
NOVEMBER 18, 2023
To-do things in Ahmedabad
Visit the Sabarmati Ashram, the former residence of Mahatma Gandhi. It played a significant role in India's struggle for independence
Sabarmati Ashram
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the Jama Masjid, a stunning mosque known for its architecture and intricate design
Jama Masjid
Image Source: Pexels
Admire the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque known for its beautifully carved stone lattice-work on the windows, including the famous Sidi Saiyyed ni Jali
Sidi Saiyyed Mosque
Image source- freepik
Spend some time at Kankaria Lake, a popular recreational spot with a zoo, kids' city, balloon safari, and various activities
Kankaria Lake
Image source- freepik
Visit the Akshardham Temple, a magnificent temple complex showcasing traditional Indian art and cultural heritage
Akshardham Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the Adalaj Stepwell, an intricately carved stepwell that served as a resting place for travelers
Adalaj Stepwell
Image Source: Pexels
If you're interested in science and technology, check out Ahmedabad's Science City, an educational complex with interactive exhibits and an IMAX 3D theater
Science City
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the Calico Museum of Textiles to witness a vast collection of textiles and fabrics, showcasing India's rich textile heritage
Calico Museum of Textiles
Image source- freepik
Law Garden Night Market
Image source- freepik
Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Law Garden Night Market, where you can shop for traditional Gujarati attire, jewelry, and handicrafts
Explore Sarkhej Roza, a mosque and tomb complex known for its stunning architecture and serene surroundings
Sarkhej Roza
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.