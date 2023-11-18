Heading 3

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

To-do things in Ahmedabad

Visit the Sabarmati Ashram, the former residence of Mahatma Gandhi. It played a significant role in India's struggle for independence

Sabarmati Ashram

Image Source: Pexels 

Explore the Jama Masjid, a stunning mosque known for its architecture and intricate design

Jama Masjid

Image Source: Pexels 

Admire the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque known for its beautifully carved stone lattice-work on the windows, including the famous Sidi Saiyyed ni Jali

Sidi Saiyyed Mosque

Image source- freepik

Spend some time at Kankaria Lake, a popular recreational spot with a zoo, kids' city, balloon safari, and various activities

Kankaria Lake

Image source- freepik

Visit the Akshardham Temple, a magnificent temple complex showcasing traditional Indian art and cultural heritage

 Akshardham Temple

Image Source: Pexels 

Explore the Adalaj Stepwell, an intricately carved stepwell that served as a resting place for travelers

Adalaj Stepwell

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're interested in science and technology, check out Ahmedabad's Science City, an educational complex with interactive exhibits and an IMAX 3D theater

Science City

Image Source: Pexels 

Visit the Calico Museum of Textiles to witness a vast collection of textiles and fabrics, showcasing India's rich textile heritage

Calico Museum of Textiles

Image source- freepik

 Law Garden Night Market

Image source- freepik

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Law Garden Night Market, where you can shop for traditional Gujarati attire, jewelry, and handicrafts

Explore Sarkhej Roza, a mosque and tomb complex known for its stunning architecture and serene surroundings

Sarkhej Roza

Image Source: Pexels 

