NOVEMBER 03, 2023

To-do things in Bali

visit iconic temples such as Tanah Lot, Uluwatu Temple, and Besakih Temple to witness stunning architecture and breathtaking views

Explore Temples

Images source: Pexels

Explore the cultural heart of Bali, visit the Ubud Monkey Forest, explore art markets, and witness traditional Balinese dance performances.

Visit Ubud

Images source: Pexels

Engage in water activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, surfing, or paddleboarding in popular spots like Nusa Dua, Uluwatu, or Amed

Try Water Sports

Images source: Pexels

Visit the Tegallalang Rice Terraces in Ubud or Jatiluwih Rice Terraces for stunning views of the lush green landscapes

Rice Terraces

Images source: Pexels

Trek to the top of Mount Batur to catch the sunrise – it's an early start, but the view is incredible

Hike Mount Batur

Images source: Pexels

 Take a cooking class to learn how to prepare authentic Balinese dishes and explore the local flavors

 Experience Balinese Cuisine

Images source: Pexels

Spend a day at beautiful beaches like Kuta, Seminyak, or Jimbaran. Enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and sunset views

Relax on Beaches

Images source: Pexels

Attend traditional dance performances or music concerts to experience Bali's rich cultural heritage

Cultural Shows

Images source: Pexels

Explore stunning waterfalls such as Tegenungan, Gitgit, or Sekumpul, offering refreshing natural beauty and a chance to swim

Visit Waterfalls

Images source: Pexels

Indulge in a spa day with traditional Balinese massages and spa treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation

Spa and Wellness

Images source: Pexels

