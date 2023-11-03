Heading 3
To-do things in Bali
visit iconic temples such as Tanah Lot, Uluwatu Temple, and Besakih Temple to witness stunning architecture and breathtaking views
Explore Temples
Explore the cultural heart of Bali, visit the Ubud Monkey Forest, explore art markets, and witness traditional Balinese dance performances.
Visit Ubud
Engage in water activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, surfing, or paddleboarding in popular spots like Nusa Dua, Uluwatu, or Amed
Try Water Sports
Visit the Tegallalang Rice Terraces in Ubud or Jatiluwih Rice Terraces for stunning views of the lush green landscapes
Rice Terraces
Trek to the top of Mount Batur to catch the sunrise – it's an early start, but the view is incredible
Hike Mount Batur
Take a cooking class to learn how to prepare authentic Balinese dishes and explore the local flavors
Experience Balinese Cuisine
Spend a day at beautiful beaches like Kuta, Seminyak, or Jimbaran. Enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and sunset views
Relax on Beaches
Attend traditional dance performances or music concerts to experience Bali's rich cultural heritage
Cultural Shows
Explore stunning waterfalls such as Tegenungan, Gitgit, or Sekumpul, offering refreshing natural beauty and a chance to swim
Visit Waterfalls
Indulge in a spa day with traditional Balinese massages and spa treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation
Spa and Wellness
