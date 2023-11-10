Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 10, 2023
To-do things in Diwali
Decorate your home with vibrant rangoli, diyas, and colorful lights
Decorate
Image:Pexels
Spend time with family and friends, exchange gifts, and enjoy traditional meals together
Family gatherings
Image:Pexels
In many places, people celebrate by lighting firecrackers, though considering environmental concerns, opting for noiseless or eco-friendly alternatives is recommended
Lighting firecrackers
Image:Pexels
Offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha
Puja (Prayers)
Image:Pexels
Prepare and relish traditional sweets and dishes that are customary during Diwali
Special dishes
Image:Pexels
Perform a thorough cleaning of the house to welcome prosperity and decorate it with colorful items like lanterns
Clean and decorate
Image:Pexels
Share the joy by exchanging gifts, sweets, or tokens of love with family, friends, and neighbors
Gift giving
Image:Pexels
Pay visits to temples and take part in special religious ceremonies
Visiting temples
Image:Pexels
During this auspicious festival buy new clothes, utensils, phones, etc to make the festival memorable
Buy new things
Image:Pexels
Extend kindness and charity by donating, feeding the needy, or contributing to a cause
Charity
Image:Pexels
