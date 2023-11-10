Heading 3

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

To-do things in Diwali

Decorate your home with vibrant rangoli, diyas, and colorful lights

Decorate

Spend time with family and friends, exchange gifts, and enjoy traditional meals together

Family gatherings

In many places, people celebrate by lighting firecrackers, though considering environmental concerns, opting for noiseless or eco-friendly alternatives is recommended

Lighting firecrackers

Offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

Puja (Prayers)

Prepare and relish traditional sweets and dishes that are customary during Diwali

Special dishes

Perform a thorough cleaning of the house to welcome prosperity and decorate it with colorful items like lanterns

Clean and decorate 

Share the joy by exchanging gifts, sweets, or tokens of love with family, friends, and neighbors

Gift giving

Pay visits to temples and take part in special religious ceremonies

 Visiting temples

During this auspicious festival buy new clothes, utensils, phones, etc to make the festival memorable 

Buy new things

Extend kindness and charity by donating, feeding the needy, or contributing to a cause

Charity

