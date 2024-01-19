Heading 3
To-do things in Leicester
Visit the National Space Centre with rockets, exhibitions, and a big planetarium for a fun day out
The Space Centre
Walk down Belgrave Road, the Golden Mile, to experience Leicester's lively Asian community and find authentic shops and restaurants
Golden Mile
Football fans can tour Leicester City Football Club's home, take photos, and feel the excitement of their Premier League win
King Power Stadium
Explore Leicester Cathedral, where King Richard III is buried, to learn about the city's history and the king's discovery in 2012
Leicester Cathedral
Discover King Richard III's history through digital displays and artifacts at the Visitors Centre in the old town
King Richard III Visitors Centre
Take a calm walk along the Grand Union Canal, offering a peaceful escape near the busy city center
Grand Union Canal
Head 25 minutes from the city to Bradgate Park, see free-roaming deer and the ruins of Bradgate House for an outdoor adventure
Bradgate Park
Experience Europe's largest outdoor market in the city center, offering a variety of stalls for a lively atmosphere
Leicester Market
Enjoy Leicester's monthly #LastFriday event at LCB Depot with street food, music, and art in the Cultural Quarter
#LastFriday at LCB Depot
Stroll down New Walk, a pedestrianized area with bars and restaurants, leading to the free-entry New Walk Museum and Victoria Park
New Walk
