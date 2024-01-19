Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 19, 2024

To-do things in Leicester

Visit the National Space Centre with rockets, exhibitions, and a big planetarium for a fun day out

The Space Centre

Walk down Belgrave Road, the Golden Mile, to experience Leicester's lively Asian community and find authentic shops and restaurants

Golden Mile

Football fans can tour Leicester City Football Club's home, take photos, and feel the excitement of their Premier League win

King Power Stadium

Explore Leicester Cathedral, where King Richard III is buried, to learn about the city's history and the king's discovery in 2012

Leicester Cathedral

Discover King Richard III's history through digital displays and artifacts at the Visitors Centre in the old town

King Richard III Visitors Centre

Take a calm walk along the Grand Union Canal, offering a peaceful escape near the busy city center

Grand Union Canal

Head 25 minutes from the city to Bradgate Park, see free-roaming deer and the ruins of Bradgate House for an outdoor adventure

Bradgate Park

Experience Europe's largest outdoor market in the city center, offering a variety of stalls for a lively atmosphere

Leicester Market

Enjoy Leicester's monthly #LastFriday event at LCB Depot with street food, music, and art in the Cultural Quarter

#LastFriday at LCB Depot

Stroll down New Walk, a pedestrianized area with bars and restaurants, leading to the free-entry New Walk Museum and Victoria Park

New Walk

