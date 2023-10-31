Heading 3

To-do things in Udaipur

Explore the amazing royal residence- City Palace that offers mesmerizing views of Lake Pichola and its surroundings

Visit city palace

Take a boat ride to admire the serene waters, palaces, and the famous Lake Palace

 Boat ride on Lake Pichola

Visit Jag Mandir one of the Lake island palaces on Lake Pichola, famous for its impressive architecture and lush gardens

Jag Mandir

Enjoy the beauty of a historic garden adorned with fountains, lotus pools, and marble pavilions

Saheliyon ki Bari

Explore the lake and take a boat ride to Nehru Park Island for a peaceful escape

Fateh Sagar Lake

Visit the intricately carved Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Jagdish temple

This museum showcases a collection of classic cars from the royal era

Vintage car museum

Attend the Mewar light and sound show for a fascinating portrait of the history of Mewar

Mewar Light and Sound Show

Udaipur offers vibrant markets like Bada Bazar ad Hathi Pol where you can stop to shop for traditional Rajasthani handicrafts, textiles, jewelry, and more

Explore the local markets

Get a city tour on a bicycle and explore the streets and neighborhoods 

Bicycle tours

