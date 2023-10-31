Heading 3
To-do things in Udaipur
Explore the amazing royal residence- City Palace that offers mesmerizing views of Lake Pichola and its surroundings
Visit city palace
Take a boat ride to admire the serene waters, palaces, and the famous Lake Palace
Boat ride on Lake Pichola
Visit Jag Mandir one of the Lake island palaces on Lake Pichola, famous for its impressive architecture and lush gardens
Jag Mandir
Enjoy the beauty of a historic garden adorned with fountains, lotus pools, and marble pavilions
Saheliyon ki Bari
Explore the lake and take a boat ride to Nehru Park Island for a peaceful escape
Fateh Sagar Lake
Visit the intricately carved Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu
Jagdish temple
This museum showcases a collection of classic cars from the royal era
Vintage car museum
Attend the Mewar light and sound show for a fascinating portrait of the history of Mewar
Mewar Light and Sound Show
Udaipur offers vibrant markets like Bada Bazar ad Hathi Pol where you can stop to shop for traditional Rajasthani handicrafts, textiles, jewelry, and more
Explore the local markets
Get a city tour on a bicycle and explore the streets and neighborhoods
Bicycle tours
